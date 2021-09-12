To stay relevant in wild-card "race,' Cardinals must close out Reds with four wins in six games

The “race,” if that is the most suitable word, continues Sunday as five clubs still are in the chase for the second wild-card spot for the National League playoffs.
For the Cardinals, who have won three of their past four but also three of their past eight, one of their goals can occur in the finale of a three-game series with Cincinnati.
The Cardinals, in essence and in actuality, said they had to win four of their remaining six games with the Reds in the season’s final five weeks. They are 3-2 before Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium in which lefthander J.A. Happ, who hasn’t been as sharp in his last two starts, will take on Cincinnati fireballer Sonny Gray.
As play begins, the Cardinals trail both San Diego and Cincinnati by two games for the second wild-card spot with Philadelphia another half length behind and the New York Mets four games back. But the Padres and Reds haven’t been going anywhere.
San Diego, which will be here for a three-game series next weekend after the Cardinals travel to New York for three games beginning on Monday, has lost 10 of its past 16. The Reds have dropped 11 of 17 and if they fall on Sunday, they will have lost six consecutive series, all by 2-1 counts.
Meanwhile, the Phillies, who have the easiest schedule of the combatants, had lost four in succession before Saturday's win over Colorado.
The Cardinals, knowing ace Adam Wainwright is pitching on Monday night in New York, can go as deep into the bullpen as they want on Sunday, which should be an advantage because it appears Cincinnati manager David Bell doesn’t have the same confidence in some of his relievers and hard-throwing Lucas Sims has pitched in the first two games of the series already.
The Cardinals will ride their regular lineup, with the exception of veteran catcher Yadier Molina getting a day off after a night game, with Andrew Knizner to catch.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Tyler O’Neill lf
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Dylan Carlson rf
6. Paul DeJong ss
7. Harrison Bader cf
8. Andrew Knizner c
9. J.A. Happ p