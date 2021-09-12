To stay relevant in wild-card 'race,' Cardinals must close with Reds by winning four of six games

The “race,” if that is the most suitable word, continues Sunday as five clubs still are in the chase for the second wild-card spot for the National League playoffs.

For the Cardinals, who have won three of their past four but also three of their past eight, one of their goals can occur in the finale of a three-game series with Cincinnati.

The Cardinals, in essence and in actuality, said they had to win four of their remaining six games with the Reds in the season’s final five weeks. They are 3-2 before Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium in which lefthander J.A. Happ, who hasn’t been as sharp in his last two starts, will take on Cincinnati fireballer Sonny Gray.

As play begins, the Cardinals trail both San Diego and Cincinnati by two games for the second wild-card spot with Philadelphia another half length behind and the New York Mets four games back. But the Padres and Reds haven’t been going anywhere.

San Diego, which will be here for a three-game series next weekend after the Cardinals travel to New York for three games beginning on Monday, has lost 10 of its past 16. The Reds have dropped 11 of 17 and if they fall on Sunday, they will have lost six consecutive series, all by 2-1 counts.