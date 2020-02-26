Top prospects Carlson, Gorman put Cards ahead 6-3; Kim is perfect for two

JUPITER, Fla. — The hopes of the Cardinals’ future, perhaps sooner than we think, teamed to put the Cardinals ahead of the Miami Marlins at 6-3 in the seventh inning Wednesday.

Dylan Carlson, the 21-year-old, first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2016, tripled past former Cardinal Magneuris Sierra with one out and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on 19-year-old Nolan Gorman’s second hit of the game, a double off lefthander Adam Conley.

The lefthanded-batting Gorman, the club’s top selection in the 2018 draft, has had three hits and three runs batted in as a late replacement for third baseman Matt Carpenter, who was scratched with back tightness.

Carlson doubled with two out in the seventh and scored on Gorman's third hit, a single to right.

KIM IS PERFECT FOR TWO

Kwang Hyun Kim was impressive in his first Cardinals appearance when he tossed a scoreless inning in Saturday’s exhibition, fanning two. On Wednesday, in his first start, the Korean lefthander largely was unhittable.