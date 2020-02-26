Top prospects Carlson, Gorman put Cards ahead 6-3; Kim is perfect for two

JUPITER, Fla. — The hopes of the Cardinals’ future, perhaps sooner than we think, teamed to put the Cardinals ahead of the Miami Marlins at 6-3 in the seventh inning Wednesday.
Dylan Carlson, the 21-year-old, first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2016, tripled past former Cardinal Magneuris Sierra with one out and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on 19-year-old Nolan Gorman’s second hit of the game, a double off lefthander Adam Conley.
The lefthanded-batting Gorman, the club’s top selection in the 2018 draft, has had three hits and three runs batted in as a late replacement for third baseman Matt Carpenter, who was scratched with back tightness.
Carlson doubled with two out in the seventh and scored on Gorman's third hit, a single to right.
KIM IS PERFECT FOR TWO
Kwang Hyun Kim was impressive in his first Cardinals appearance when he tossed a scoreless inning in Saturday’s exhibition, fanning two. On Wednesday, in his first start, the Korean lefthander largely was unhittable.
Kim faced only six Miami Marlins hitters, striking out three, in two perfect innings. Mixing a sharp breaking ball with a low-to-mid 90s fastball, the 31-year-old Kim threw 18 strikes out of 29 pitches.
Carpenter scratched with back tightness
Matt Carpenter was scratched from the Cardinals’ lineup because of back tightness before the game.
Nolan Gorman replaced Carpenter in the lineup at third base and singled to left in his first at-bat in the first inning. Gorman also drove in a run in a two-run second inning with a forceout grounder.
The Cardinals listed Carpenter, who has had back issues before, as “day to day.” Carpenter was on the 10-day injured list last July with a lower back strain
Bullpen struggles
Cardinals relievers John Brebbia, Tyler Webb and Giovanny Gallegos all made their first exhibition appearances of the spring—with mixed results.
Brebbia allowed a run on two hits in the third inning. Lefthander Webb gave up hits to three lefthanded hitters in the fourth but catcher Yadier Molina threw one of them out trying to steal and Webb emerged scoreless.
Gallegos, who had a breakout rookie season in 2019, allowed a two-run homer to Miguel Rojas, just inside the left-field foul pole in the fifth and then Gallegos gave up a third run as the Marlins went ahead 4-3. Gallegos didn’t finish the inning.
Flaherty, Hudson to face Braves
Besides ace Jack Flaherty, 16-game winner Dakota Hudson will be on the 6:30 a.m. bus to North Port, Fla., on Thursday as the Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves at their new facility.
On Friday, Adam Wainwright will oppose the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for the second time in five days. Carlos Martinez, who relieved Wainwright on Sunday, will make his first spring start on Saturday here against Washington.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP (vs. Miami):
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Yadier Molina c
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Harrison Bader cf
7. Yairo Munoz ss
8. Edmundo Sosa 2b
9. Julio Rodriguez p
LHP Kwang-Hyun Kim
CARDINALS’ LINEUP (vs. Houston)
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Rangel Ravelo 1b
5. Brad Miller lf
6. Lane Thomas cf
7. Andrew Knizner c
8. Justin Williams rf
9. Ivan Herrera dh
LHP Genesis Cabrera