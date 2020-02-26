Top prospects Carlson, Gorman spark late rallies but Cardinals lose to Miami 8-7

"Super precautionary," Carpenter told reporters during the game. "As you see, I’m moving pretty good. I was not as mobile as I would want to be going into a game. Based off of where we are in spring and with how I feel. . . I didn’t want to have a setback of any kind so I made it aware to our training staff. So we decided to shut it down.

"I wasn’t going to travel tomorrow (to North Port, Fla.) anyway and then Friday more than likely they’re going want to see me move great, and then hopefully, Saturday, I'm ready to rock again.

"But I’m not concerned with it at all and it was super minor. If this was middle of the season or even opening day I would have played. But it’s February 26th and I just, you know, didn’t want to do something stupid."

The Cardinals listed Carpenter, who has had back issues before, as “day to day.” Carpenter was on the 10-day injured list last July with a lower back strain and has had similar trouble in recent spring trainings.

But Shildt said, "It's nothing that we feel is going to be long-term. We caught it early. He obviously has had experience with it before, and knows what to do. There's no time line. That wouldn't be fair to him.