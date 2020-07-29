Twin illing: Cardinals' lineup can't muster much, shut out as Minnesota completes sweep

MINNEAPOLIS — As much as the Cardinals pitching has been rattled on their first road trip by two starters that didn’t see the end of the fourth and the loss of starter Miles Mikolas for the season, the team continues to carry their biggest baggage from their recent years.

The amount of runs they must prevent only gets harder the fewer they score, and when they don’t score at all – there isn’t a defense that win games with that.

After a spark of what they want to be as a lineup over the weekend, the Cardinals quietly left Minnesota on Wednesday night having been shutout, 3-0, and swept at Target Field. Twins starter Rich Hill and a committee of relievers kept the Cardinals from reaching second base all evening. Only one of the runners that reached base was not involved in an out. Paul Goldschmidt was just stranded on first – in the first inning.

Otherwise, a single in the second was erased by a forceout at second, and a single in the eighth was part of a deflating double play.