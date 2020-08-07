Two more Cardinals players tests positive for COVID-19; next step unknown as series vs. Cubs now postponed

Members of the Cardinals' traveling party have been testing every day.

They have been taking the saliva exams that are processed by MLB's labs, and they have been getting results within 24 hours. Standard practice is to now respond with rapid tests to quickly get a handle on the new positive and where the virus might spread next.

The team needed to have two consecutive days of no new positives to leave their quarantine at a Milwaukee hotel. They received word that they had no new positives on Monday and Tuesday tests, as administered by MLB, and that allowed them to leave the hotel and Milwaukee on Wednesday morning.

The Cardinals had 13 members of their traveling party test positive for COVID-19 while they were on the most recent road trip. Of those 13, seven were players. Six chose to identify themselves: All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong, relievers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley, infielders Rangelo Ravelo and Edmundso. The Cardinals also placed pitcher Carlos Martinez on the injured list, though Martinez has, through his representative, twice declined to reveal the results of his test or nature of his injury.