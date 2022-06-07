Tyler O'Neill is activated and in left field for Cardinals against Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler O’Neill, who has been out since May 18 with a right shoulder impingement and then a minor league rehab assignment, is back with the Cardinals and in their lineup Tuesday night, hitting fifth and playing left field.

O’Neill was five for 13 in three weekend games at Class AAA Memphis.

Meantime, Dylan Carlson, on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, has had his rehab transferred to Memphis after spending the weekend playing for Class AA Springfield, where he was nothing for seven. Carlson is expected to join the club later this week.

Right-hander Jake Walsh, who just had been recalled from Memphis, was sent back to make room on the roster for O'Neill.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson, who twirled seven innings of one-run ball in his previous start on Wednesday, will oppose Tampa Bay left-hander Jeffrey Springs in the Cardinals’ first visit to Tropicana Field in eight years for interleague play.

Randy Arozarena, whose career took off after he was dealt by the Cardinals to Tampa Bay before the 2019 season, is in the Rays’ lineup and hitting first.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Albert Pujols dh

5. Tyler O’Neill lf

6. Harrison Bader cf

7. Yadier Molina c

8. Edmundo Sosa ss

9. Brendan Donovan rf

RH Dakota Hudson p

Tampa Bay lineup

1—Randy Arozarena lf

2. Ji-Man Choi 1b

3. Manuel Margot dh

4. Kevin Kiermaier cf

5. Isaac Paredes 3b

6. Brett Phillips rf

7. Francisco Mejia c

8. Taylor Walls ss

9. Vidal Brujan 2b

LH Jeffrey Springs p

