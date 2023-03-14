WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — That open stretch of game for Paul DeJong to accumulate at-bats and display the offseason retooling of his swing hit another snag Tuesday.

DeJong, originally in the lineup and at shortstop, was scratched due to lower back tightness after a morning workout back at the team's Roger Dean Stadium facility. Prospect Masyn Winn replaced him in the lineup.

An updated lineup is below with the change in bold.

Going into spring training, the Cardinals had scripted a few weeks of games for DeJong to start regularly at shortstop. The starter, Tommy Edman, would be overseas at the World Baseball Classic, and the Cardinals felt that getting DeJong game after game at the position where he was an All-Star and Gold Glove finalist would also give him ample chance to show the improvement in his swing at the plate.

Those at-bats have been limited by two physical reasons.

DeJong did not play shortstop for a week as he built up arm strength and addressed some soreness in his throwing arm. That limited to the DH spot, and that had to be shared with other players. He has played recently at shortstop, but the back stiffness Tuesday meant another missed start, another missed opportunity.

Winn has capitalized on the bonus at-bats for him.

The speedy infielder brought a .348 average into Tuesday's game, and he has hit two home runs, including one of the longest of spring training.

The Cardinals have said that Winn will open the season in the minors, though his spring performance sets him up for a higher start than maybe initially planned going into the offseason. The Cardinals, who recently demoted infielder Jose Fermin, have made roster moves like that one that suggest DeJong will be the backup infielder on opening day.

Pacheco claimed by Tigers

Freddy Pacheco, a live-armed prospect the Cardinals went to lengths to protect during the Rule 5 draft, was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Pacheco has not pitched this spring due to concern about his forearm and right elbow, and the Cardinals passed him through waivers to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Pacheco, 24, split this past season between Class AA and Class AAA, and overall he went 3-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 50 appearances. He had 84 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched.

He had been optioned to minor-league camp earlier this month.

The Tigers claimed him, put him on their 40-man, and now leaves the Cardinals with 39 and an open spot.

Here is the story from earlier:

Walker returns to lineup; lefty Thompson takes spin at 'opener'

JUPITER, Fla. — Back at the scene of the slide, Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker will be in the lineup, playing the field, and batting third.

Walker, who left a game over the weekend with a shoulder strain, cleared all the exams Sunday morning, went back into the batting cage a few hours later, and said after an off day Monday he would be OK to go. He just needed the manager's printer to ink his name onto the lineup card.

(Who uses pens to write lineups anymore?)

And there it is.

Walker slides in between center fielder Dylan Carlson and catcher Willson Contreras as the Cardinals return from their final off day to face Houston at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Cardinals have strategically rearranged their pitching plans, as reported this past weekend in the Post-Dispatch. In order to get relievers against better competition, the Cardinals are going to use relievers at the beginning of at least today's game. They may do it again this week. It is effectively an "opener," but the goal is to get the relievers against everyday big-leaguers before those big-leaguers leave the game.

Zack Thompson draws the first "opener" assignment, and the lefty will lead a group into the game that includes Packy Naughton and Anthony Misiewicz. The lefties will share the first four innings of the exhibition game.

Jake Woodford, who is competing for a long relief spot or more in the bullpen, will close the final five innings of the game, if possible.

Dakota Hudson is scheduled for a back field game at the Roger Dean Stadium several hours before first pitch vs. Houston.

Tommy Edman is on his way back to join the team in Florida, and he's expected in the area sometime Tuesday evening. There will be a plan for him to return to workouts through this week.

Here's the lineup headed south on the bus:

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Dylan Carlson, CF

3. Jordan Walker, LF

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Nolan Gorman, 3B

6. Juan Yepez, 1B

7. Alec Burleson, RF

8. MASYN WINN, SS

9. Andrew Knizner, DH

Starting pitcher: Zack Thompson, LHP.

Check back throughout the day here at StlToday.com for coverage from the various Cardinals activities in Palm Beach County today. Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson will host his weekly chat from the ballpark and answer all of your concerns, complaints, and criticisms. Also: soccer questions! There will be coverage of the game and more in the pages of the Post-Dispatch and online.