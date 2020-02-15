Update: Recurring arm soreness slows Mikolas's spring, delays his appearance in games

JUPITER, Fla. — A familiar soreness in his right arm that Miles Mikolas pitched through at times last season returned in the first week of spring training and will delay his appearance in exhibition games, at the least.

Mikolas was removed from his scheduled throwing program after experiencing renewed discomfort in his right flexor tendon. It is the same tendon that he had addressed at the end of last season with a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection. The righthander had an MRI at the time to determine the integrity of his right elbow and the ligaments. Mikolas said he had an MRI on Saturday morning to check the soundness of his elbow. The plan is to see how the arm feels Sunday before determining whether a second PRP treatment will be used.

"Be careful, be smart," he said of his plan. "It's comforting to know it's something I've dealt with before. ... I'm listening to my body and we'll see what it says.

"Get its R&R, some TLC."

General manager Michael Girsch said Mikolas will have several days off from activity, and that the team is exploring the next step of treatment.