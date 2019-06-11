MIAMI • Cardinals catchers Matt Wieters and Andrew Knizner hadn’t had a hit in their last 27 at-bats, 20 by Wieters, before Tuesday. But all that might change now, with the earlier-than-expected activation from the injured list of nine-time All-Star and Gold Glover Yadier Molina.
Molina, who last played on May 28 in Philadelphia but had to come out of the game with discomfort from a right thumb tendon strain suffered a few days before, was hitting .265 with 33 runs batted in over his first 50 games. He will hit fifth Tuesday night and Knizner has been optioned to Class AAA Memphis.
After taking batting practice outside and catching a bullpen session on Monday, Molina determined that “yesterday was a good day. Everything went well, so I’m back.”
It had been projected that Molina would return on Thursday in New York but he said, “I don’t like to surprise anyone. But I don’t want to put (out) a date and then don’t be (ready) on that date. I like to take my time and see how it is.
“I’m ready to go and I hope I can help the team win.” In the 11 starts Molina missed, the Cardinals went 6-5 but, as mentioned, received little offensive help from the other catchers.
Molina played virtually every day before he got hurt but Tuesday he said, “I go day by day. I’m going to be playing today and then I’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see what happens.”
Yairo Munoz, who had a strong game both offensively and defensively on Monday night at shortstop, earned a start at third base for Matt Carpenter and will lead off. This is significant because sinkerballer Dakota Hudson is pitching for the Cardinals and, if right, will induce many ground balls.
NO STARTING POINT
Any assessment of the Cardinals’ offensive problems must start at the start. Going into Tuesday’s game, the Cardinals’ leadoff men, mostly Carpenter, were hitting precisely .198 lowest of all 30 big-league clubs. Their leadoff men’s 50 hits were the least in the majors and their slugging average 29th at .336, ahead of only Detroit at .321.
“We’ve had long droughts,” said Carpenter. “There’s been an inning and then we go six, seven innings without scoring. We go two days without scoring and then we’ll score a bunch of runs in one game. Even when we were winning games, that was kind of how it worked.
“And our offense and our pitching staff hasn’t lined up at all — not at any point. When we get a good start, we can’t score. When we get good offense, we can’t get a good start. The answer is — and I’ve said it to our guys — we’ve got to have guys, myself included, who are supposed to produce stuff . . . to produce it.
“Outside of my first month, I’m starting to swing the bat a little better and Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt) looks like he’s starting to take some better at-bats so if both of us can get going, that will help a ton.”
Carpenter expects a lot of himself, not just as a leadoff man but as somebody who puts together good, often long, at-bats. “I definitely am a big part of setting the table for the group behind me. You can’t score runs if you don’t get anybody on base,” said Carpenter.
NO ALL-STAR STARTERS?
According to the first All-Star Game vote tabulations for the National League, the Cardinals have nobody in the top three at any position (nine for outfielders) to get into the new second round of voting, which will take place in a couple of weeks. The closest is Molina, who is fourth among catchers.
Elsewhere, Goldschmidt is sixth at first base, Paul DeJong sixth at shortstop, Kolten Wong eighth at second base, Carpenter ninth at third base and Marcell Ozuna 14th among outfielders.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP:
1. Yairo Munoz 3b
2. Paul DeJong ss
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Kolten Wong 2b
7. Dexter Fowler rf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Dakota Hudson p