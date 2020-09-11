Votto's 442-foot launch sends Reds to early lead against Wainwright, Cardinals

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that Gallegos had no advertised issues going into the doubleheader Thursday.

The Cardinals moved Nabil Crismatt to the active roster. The righthander had served as the 29th man for Thursday's doubleheader. The team also learned that Ryan Meisinger cleared waivers and could be assigned to the Springfield, Mo., alternate site camp. He is no longer on the 40-man roster, but remains in the organization.

The Cardinals have "passed the ball around," as pitching coach Mike Maddux says, when handling the ninth inning, though veteran Andrew Miller is poised to get most of the save opportunities with Gallegos' on the IL.

Ryan Helsley and John Gant offer righthanded options for the ninth, and Alex Reyes has ascended in his assignments out of the bullpen, growing into a multi-inning, high-leverage position as he had Thursday. His outing in Game 2 would have been the pivot had the Cardinals held on for the victory.

Here are some other notes from pregame:

• The Cardinals will begin wearing the memorial patches for Lou Brock with Friday's game. They are a circle, bordered in red and featuring Brock's retired number (20) and his signature.