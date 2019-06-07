CHICAGO — The Cardinals have three candidates prepped, ready, and available for Monday's start in Miami, and if this weekend at Wrigley Field plays out the way they hope Michael Wacha will get that game.
"In heavy pencil," manager Mike Shildt said.
If Wacha is not needed for long relief this weekend against the Cubs, then he'll start Monday against the Marlins. The Cardinals also have Ryan Helsley already on the roster and available to start, if needed and unused this weekend, and Daniel Ponce de Leon was removed from his start Thursday night after three innings so he could start Monday, if either of the other two are unavailable.
The Cardinals got a reprieve from a harder decision with the rainout Wednesday that allowed them to push the rotation back an entire day.
That afforded them the opportunity to start Wacha in Miami, rather than think about starting him at Wrigley, where he's struggled. Adam Wainwright, coming off his 126-pitch bulldozer start, will appear Sunday on ESPN's showcase game.
After fouling a series of pitches of his right shin in the past week, Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup Friday afternoon against the Cubs. Carpenter has a sizable bruise and swelling around his right shin after hitting six foul balls off that area in the past week. He has been ginger moving around as a result of the soreness. He likened it to an "ingrown toenail" as far as nagging pain.
The Cardinals and Carpenter are exploring ways to modify a soccer shin guard so that he can get some added protection at the plate.
He is available off the bench.
Craig Kimbrel was formally introduced Friday morning at Wrigley Field. He will throw a bullpen session Saturday at Wrigley -- but he won't be in the bullpen for awhile here at Wrigley. His next game appearance, the Cubs announced, would be in Arizona, where the Cubs hold spring training. He is with the team this afternoon at Wrigley, his locker all set in the clubhouse.
Here are the lineups for Game 1 of the first Cubs-Cardinals series in June that won't have the focus of St. Louis. Blues have earned that.
CARDINALS
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Jedd Gyorko, 3B
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Matt Wieters, C
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Miles Mikolas, P
CUBS
1. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
2. Kris Bryant, 3B
3. Carlos Gonzalez, LF
4. Javier Baez, SS
5. Jason Heyward, RF
6. Victor Caratini, C
7. David Bote, 2B
8. Albert Almora Jr., CF
9. Cole Hamels, P
Check back throughout the afternoon here at Cardinal Beat and STLtoday.com for coverage from Wrigley Field and Chicago and the entire series, where hand passes are OK, there's never too many men on the ice, and tripping also leads to a decisive run in the 2013 World Series.