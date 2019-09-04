Michael Wacha hasn't posted a win since July 19, but the Cardinals have won his last three starts and they'll look for another Wednesday night against San Francisco at Busch Stadium.
Wacha has an ERA of 2.88 over the last three games, however, he lasted more than five innings only once. He did pitch seven innings in his last start against Cincinnati, a game the Cardinals won 3-2.
He will be backed by a standard lineup that includes Tommy Edman at third base.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, RF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Michael Wacha, P
Giants' lineup
TBA