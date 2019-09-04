Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals V Colorado Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) sits in the dugout in second inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Michael Wacha hasn't posted a win since July 19, but the Cardinals have won his last three starts and they'll look for another Wednesday night against San Francisco at Busch Stadium.

Wacha has an ERA of 2.88 over the last three games, however, he lasted more than five innings only once. He did pitch seven innings in his last start against Cincinnati, a game the Cardinals won 3-2.

He will be backed by a standard lineup that includes Tommy Edman at third base.

Cardinals' lineup

1. Dexter Fowler, RF

2. Kolten Wong, 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1B

4. Marcell Ozuna, RF

5. Paul DeJong, SS

6. Yadier Molina, C

7. Tommy Edman, 3B

8. Harrison Bader, CF

9. Michael Wacha, P

Giants' lineup

TBA

Cardinals Update e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Stu Durando is the SLU beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments