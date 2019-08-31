Michael Wacha’s last victory for the Cardinals was six weeks ago and that 12-11 win came in relief against the Cincinnati Reds. But the righthander (6-6) is seeking his first victory as a starter in more than two months (5-1 win over Los Angeles Angels on June 21) when he faces the Reds in the second of a day-night doubleheader Saturday night at Busch Stadium. .
Wacha’s track record against the Reds is estimable. Even with his 2-1 loss to them at Cincinnati two weeks ago, Wacha is 12-2 for his career against the Reds. He will be opposed by Sonny Gray, who fanned 10 Cardinals over five innings when he beat Wacha.
Matt Wieters will make his first start behind the plate for the Cardinals since the series in Cincinnati when he catches Wacha. Harrison Bader, who didn’t start the first game on Saturday but scored two runs after coming into the Cardinals’ 10-6 win, will be in center field and Tommy Edman at third base.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Tommy Edman 3b
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Michael Wacha p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Josh VanMeter lf
2. Joey Votto 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Nick Senzel cf
6. Jose Iglesias ss
7. Kyle Farmer 2b
8. Sonny Gray p
9. Curt Casali c