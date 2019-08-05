LOS ANGELES — The last in the stretch of series against playoff-caliber opponents takes the Cardinals to Dodger Stadium for the first of Michael Wacha's chances to prove the team right at the trade deadline.
After a turn and half of the rotation without the need of a fifth starter, the Cardinals turn to Wacha in the midst of this California road trip. Not only is he asked to return as a starter, they need him to play stopper, too. The Cardinals have lost two consecutive games on the road trip and three of their past four games to fall out of first place in the NL Central.
Awaiting them is the best team in the National League.
The Dodgers have the best record in baseball (74-40). They have the biggest lead of any division leader (17 games). They have the best run-differential (plus-172). Oh, and they have the fewest home losses of any team in baseball (15).
Enter Wacha.
The righthander has returned to the rotation after a detour through long relief. That role forced him into efficiency, and through it he said he also found renewed aggressiveness, particularly with his fastball.
Here's the lineup that will back him:
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Jose Martinez, RF
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Michael Wacha, P
