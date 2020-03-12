Waino is scoreless for five; Cardinals wrap up spring schedule with 3-0 win over Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals' spring training schedule wound down a little sooner than expected Thursday but at least the club left a good impression.
Adam Wainwright pitched scoreless ball for five innings, allowing just two hits, walking no one and striking out three in throwing 73 pitches.
Miami righthander Jose Urena worked five scoreless innings, permitting just one hit. But the Cardinals jumped his relief, Josh A. Smith, for three runs in the sixth inning and held that to the end for a 3-0 win, giving them a mark of 10-9-2 for a 21-game spring slate, nine short of the 30 they were supposed to play.
Seven of those games would have been here at Roger Dean Stadium.
There will be no more official major league spring training games and the regular season has been pushed back at least two weeks by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the sixth, Dylan Carlson was hit by a pitch and then was doubled home by Justin Williams. A perfect sacrifice bunt by Edmundo Sosa preceded catcher William Ortega's fifth hit in six spring at-bats (.833), a two-run single.
The Cardinals' hit off Urena was not by Wainwright, who is the Cardinals' first pitcher to bat this spring. Instead, it was by Dexter Fowler, who got an infield hit to third base on a checked swing, raising his average, briefly, to.100 on thee for 30. Fowler then three more outs, dipping to a final .091.
Giovanny Gallegos, who gained his second save by striking out two in the ninth, threw the Cardinals' last pitch of the spring, as a large crowd of 6,118 observed at Roger Dean Stadium.
Our earlier updates from Roger Dean Stadium:
Shildt says 'business as usual'
Until further notice — and that may come later Thursday — major league exhibition games will continue, with fans in the stands, and Thursday's game will feature a first. Adam Wainwright, who prides himself on being the best hitting Cardinals pitcher, will be the first hitting Cardinals pitcher of the spring.
The Cardinals, like other teams, had employed the designated hitter all spring and manager Mike Shildt said the DH would reappear before drills are over 10 days from now.
Shildt, while hardly oblivious to world events in the wake of the coronavirus fright, is trying to adopt a "business as usual" approach to the windup of spring training.
"Our job — my job — obviously is to be concerned about the safety of our group," he said. "As far as anything related to the game and the fans, that's something which Major League Baseball is determining, probably as we speak."
John Mozaliak, president of baseball operations, spoke to the Cardinals Thursday morning before their workout and Shildt said the tenor was to reassure and inform.
"We're going to do the best we can as an industry and a team to make sure everybody feels safe," said Shildt.
Shildt called the world-wide health issue a "rightful distraction that we've spent energy talking about. But . . . we deal with a lot of different distractions, a lot of different things that come at our team and our players that require us to have mental discipline and focus.
"This is uncharted territory — what that looks like. People are going to be thinking about their safety and the safety of their families. Ultimately we've done everything we can internally to make sure our players are safe. Nothing is foolproof clearly. But we also have the beautiful ability to have a game that we all enjoy and we want to focus on that, as well."
Shildt confirmed that there was no indication that anyone on the club had anything that would put anybody at risk.
Addressing the prospect of playing regular-season games in virtually empty stadia, Shildt said, "The decision about playing in front of 45,000 or no one--the fact of the matter is that the game is played. So we put our energy on that, as well."
But, for now, Wainwright will hit ninth in a lineup against Miami that still doesn't include first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (elbow inflammation). But it does include infielder Tommy Edman, who is making a start in left field, and Kolten Wong, who is back at second base after missing three games and most of another with a bruised calf after he was hit by a pitch.
John Gant, Tyler Webb and Giovanny Gallegos, all slated to be in the Cardinals' bullpen, are scheduled to follow Wainwright, who was roughed up in his previous start to the tune of eight hits and five runs in four innings.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman lf
3. Yadier Molina c
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Brad Millers 3b
6. Dexter Fowler rf
7. Harrison Bader cf
8. Rangel Ravelo 1b
9. Adam Wainwright p