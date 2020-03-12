Waino is scoreless for five; Cardinals wrap up spring schedule with 3-0 win over Marlins

"We're going to do the best we can as an industry and a team to make sure everybody feels safe," said Shildt.

Shildt called the world-wide health issue a "rightful distraction that we've spent energy talking about. But . . . we deal with a lot of different distractions, a lot of different things that come at our team and our players that require us to have mental discipline and focus.

"This is uncharted territory — what that looks like. People are going to be thinking about their safety and the safety of their families. Ultimately we've done everything we can internally to make sure our players are safe. Nothing is foolproof clearly. But we also have the beautiful ability to have a game that we all enjoy and we want to focus on that, as well."

Shildt confirmed that there was no indication that anyone on the club had anything that would put anybody at risk.

Addressing the prospect of playing regular-season games in virtually empty stadia, Shildt said, "The decision about playing in front of 45,000 or no one--the fact of the matter is that the game is played. So we put our energy on that, as well."