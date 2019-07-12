When the Cardinals started their post-All-Star-break schedule Friday night against Arizona, veteran righthander Adam Wainwright didn’t start it with them. Wainwright, the slated starter for the game, was scratched with back spasms and was replaced by righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon.
But manager Mike Shildt said Wainwright, who reported Wednesday that he had been having a spasm, would not miss a turn and that Wainwright could pitch in a “couple of days. Sunday, potentially," said Shildt
That would be determined on Saturday and then Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty would move back a day.
Ponce de Leon was playing catch during Thursday’s workout attended by only a few Cardinals and Shildt said Ponce de Leon, 1-0, with a 2.16 earned run average, didn’t know of his starting assignment until Friday.
Matt Carpenter, who was on the injured list with a strained lower back, has returned, but not as the leadoff man. Carpenter, who had batted .216 with a .325 on-base percentage, was slotted fifth behind fourth-place hitter Paul Goldschmidt, with recent sparkplug Tommy Edman leading off and playing second and with Kolten Wong out against a lefthander.
“It will be fluid,” said Shildt. “Today, Tommy Edman’s in the lineup. We feel like he’s done a nice job in the leadoff spot. It just felt like a good spot for (Carpenter) to be in the middle of the lineup.”
Harrison Bader will start in center, with Tyler O’Neill on the bench, Jose Martinez in left and Dexter Fowler in right.
Left fielder Marcell Ozuna (fractured fingers in right hand), who leads the team with 20 homers and 62 runs batted in, is back with the team but not ready to play yet.
“He’s still got to work on getting that grip strength higher,” said Shildt. “We have that baseline we’re working off that he needs to reach before we can feel good about him getting back in the lineup and being able to stay in the lineup.”
Ozuna’s timetable for return was a minimum of two weeks, a plateau he reached Friday. He would seem to need another week or two.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Jose Martinez lf
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
5. Matt Carpenter 3b
6. Dexter Fowler rf
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Daniel Ponce de Leon p
ARIZONA LINEUP
1. Jarrod Dyson
2. Ketel Marte cf
3. Eduardo Escobar 2b
4. Christian Walker 1b
5. Adam Jones 3b
6. Jake Lamb 1b
7. Nick Ahmed ss
8. Carson Kelly c
9. Robbie Ray p