Waino starts tonight for Cardinals, Oviedo on Tuesday against Mets

Johan Oviedo, who was said to be receiving two starts in the Cardinals’ stretch of 17 games in 17 days---they reached game 11 on Monday—will get that second start here on Tuesday night against the New York Mets.

The 23-year-old Oviedo’s first start this season came this past Wednesday when he gave up three runs in five innings to Philadelphia. To make room for Oviedo, who, ordinarily, would have had to stay down 10 days when he was optioned after that game, the Cardinals will have to place someone on the injured list. All signs point to righthnded reliever Jordan Hicks being that player after coming out of Saturday’s game with tightness in his right arm.

Hicks was undergoing an MRI on Monday and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said results were expected later Monday night. Mozeliak didn’t debunk the possibility that Hicks might have to go on the IL but didn't want to make that declaration prematurely.

With Oviedo pitching Tuesday, the five regular rotation starters--Kwang Hyun Kim, John Gant, Jack Flaherty, Carlos Martinez and Adam Wainwright-- all will have a fifth day of rest before the 17-in-17 stretch ends on Sunday here against Colorado.