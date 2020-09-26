Wainwright allows back-to-back HRs in 4th; Brewers lead Cardinals 2-0

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong saved a run in the Milwaukee third inning Saturday night when he stopped Omar Narvaez’s single from going any deeper into center field than Wong already was and a Brewers runner had to stop at third base. But Wong couldn’t help Adam Wainwright much in the fourth inning unless he was playing on the other side of the Busch Stadium wall.

Ryan Braun homered into the Cardinals’ bullpen in right and Daniel Vogelbach, the next hitter, blasted a 420-foot shot to left center and the Brewers, trying to stay alive in the National League playoff chase, took a 2-0 lead over the Cardinals.

Wainwright, whose 18 career wins against the Brewers were his most against any club, had sailed through the first three innings on 33 pitches. Hard-throwing Brandon Woodruff fanned six in four scoreless innings as the Brewers' starter.

Wainwright gets key assignment

Win Saturday night and they’re in. Win and Cincinnati loses Saturday night and the Cardinals finish second in the National League Central Division and will go on to play at either San Diego or Chicago in the National League playoffs next week.