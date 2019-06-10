MIAMI • As expected, the Cardinals placed righthander Adam Wainwright on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain. Righthander Ryan Helsley, who had been optioned to Class AAA Memphis on Sunday, was recalled from that team to take Wainwright’s place on the roster.
The 37-year-old Wainwright was hurt running out a double in the fifth inning in Sunday night’s game and he returned to St. Louis on Monday to be examined by doctors. At 5-6, he is tied for the team lead in wins and he is second in strikeouts at 61 and in innings pitched at 70 1/3. On Sunday, he became the sixth Cardinals pitcher to surpass 2,000 innings for the franchise.
Helsley, 24, has made six relief appearances for the Cardinals with no record and a 2.70 earned run average, with opponents hitting just .121 against him. This is his fourth tour of duty with the club this year.
In other roster news, righthander Merandy Gonzalez, who was taken off the 40-man roster when infielder Tommy Edman was purchased from Memphis, has been outrighted to Class AA Springfield.
WACHA VS. ALCANTARA
Michael Wacha will make his first start in nearly three weeks on Monday when he faces former Cardinals farmhand Sanday Alcantara, a prime piece for the Marlins in the Marcell Ozuna trade completed in the fall of 2017.
Shortstop Paul DeJong, who has appeared in all 71 games, will not start, with Yairo Munoz taking over at shortstop. Jose Martinez, replacing Dexter Fowler in right field, will hit second instead of DeJong. Kolten Wong has been moved up to hit fifth.
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENT
Of their next 38 games, including Monday’s, the Cardinals, who were one game under .500, will play 35 of them against teams that started the day at .500 or lower. The only exception is a three-game set at home after the All-Star break in July with Arizona, which was 34-32 before Monday.
Besides the Marlins, the Cardinals have four games with the New York Mets, three with the Los Angeles Angels, two with the Oakland A’s (who are at .500), three against San Diego (.500), three against Seattle, three with San Francisco, seven with Pittsburgh and four with Cincinnati.
Even including a four-game sweep in early April of the National League’s top team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cardinals are only 16-19 against teams with winning records.
They had played 10 fewer games against losing clubs and were 14-11. Against San Diego, they are 1-2, adding to 31-32.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP
1. Matt Carpenter 3b
2. Jose Martinez rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Kolten Wong 2b
6. Yairo Munoz ss
7. Harrison Bader cf
8. Matt Wieters c
9. Michael Wacha p