Ponce de Leon blows through Mets in three scoreless innings

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. —With Miles Mikolas sidelined with a forearm problem, there is a starting spot open in the Cardinals’ rotation and Daniel Ponce de Leon apparently has designs on it.

The tall righthander ran his scoreless innings streak to five Friday when he blanked the New York Mets for three innings on two hits—one a fly ball lost in the sun by right fielder Rangel Ravelo.

Ponce de Leon, who traveled often between Memphis and St. Louis last season, struck out four and walked no one. For the spring, he has permitted three hits and fanned seven. The score is tied 1-1 after six.

WAINWRIGHT GOES THREE; GOLDY HOMERS

Adam Wainwright became the first Cardinals to work three innings this spring when he did so against the New York Mets on Friday. Although Wainwright allowed some hard contact, he permitted just one run on four singles.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s first hit of the spring in four at-bats was an opposite-field home run off New York’s Marcus Stroman in the first inning. Goldschmidt had been nothing for three with three walks.

The game went to the fourth tied at 1-1.

REYES CUT BACK TO ONE INNING