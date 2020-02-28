Ponce de Leon blows through Mets in three scoreless innings

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. —With Miles Mikolas sidelined with a forearm problem, there is a starting spot open in the Cardinals’ rotation and Daniel Ponce de Leon apparently has designs on it.
The tall righthander ran his scoreless innings streak to five Friday when he blanked the New York Mets for three innings on two hits—one a fly ball lost in the sun by right fielder Rangel Ravelo.
Ponce de Leon, who traveled often between Memphis and St. Louis last season, struck out four and walked no one. For the spring, he has permitted three hits and fanned seven. The score is tied 1-1 after six.
WAINWRIGHT GOES THREE; GOLDY HOMERS
Adam Wainwright became the first Cardinals to work three innings this spring when he did so against the New York Mets on Friday. Although Wainwright allowed some hard contact, he permitted just one run on four singles.
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s first hit of the spring in four at-bats was an opposite-field home run off New York’s Marcus Stroman in the first inning. Goldschmidt had been nothing for three with three walks.
The game went to the fourth tied at 1-1.
REYES CUT BACK TO ONE INNING
Alex Reyes, who was thought to be on a starters’ program when spring training began, is slated to work just one inning of relief Friday when the Cardinals play the New York Mets in an exhibition game here.
Reyes, who was targeted for two innings in his first outing, had to come out of the game on Tuesday before his first inning was over when his fastball command was spotty and his pitch count had spiraled.
Reyes and lefthander Andrew Miller, who will be making his first appearance of the spring, will follow Adam Wainwright and Daniel Ponce de Leon. Zack Thompson, the club’s top draft pick last year, also is targeted for an inning of relief.
Manager Mike Shildt, after meeting with third baseman Matt Carpenter on Friday morning, said that Carpenter next would play "Sunday-ish." Carpenter was scratched from a start on Wednesday because of back tightness and hoped to play Saturday.
“(In a) regular-season game you probably would see him in there, but he’s not,” said Shildt.
"We’ve got 23 more days, so we’ve got a little more time. He’s in a good place. It wasn’t very serious to begin with and it’s pretty much behind him but we want to keep it that way.”
CARDINALS’ LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler dh
2. Rangel Ravelo rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Yadier Molina c
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Harrison Bader cf
7. Nolan Gorman 3b
8. Max Schrock 2b
9. Edmundo Sosa ss
RH Adam Wainwright p