PITTSBURGH • Adam Wainwright has a 7-4 record at PNC Park as a Cardinals pitcher but it hasn't been easy, as his whopping 5.77 earned run average here would attest.
Wainwright is 2-0 against the Pittsburgh Pirates this year, including a 14-8 win at PNC on July 24 as he makes his fifth and final start against the Pirates this season Saturday night.
The Cardinals' regular lineup will be behind him, meaning Tommy Edman, who had two homers on Friday, at third base, and Harrison Bader in center field with Dexter Fowler in right.
Marcell Ozuna, mired in a two-for-34 funk, is in left.
CARDINALS' LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Tommy Edman 3b
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Adam Wainwright p
PITTSBURGH LINEUP
1. Kevin Newman ss
2. Bryan Reynolds lf
3. Starling Marte cf
4. Josh Bell 1b
5. Colin Moran 3b
6. Jose Osuna rf
7. Adam Frazier 2b
8. Elias Diaz c
9. Steven Brault p