Wainwright, Martinez to pitch three innings apiece in Cards' spring finale

JUPITER, Fla.—Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez, scheduled to start games 2 and 3 of the season in Cincinnati next weekend, both are slated to pitch three innings Monday in the Cardinals’ spring training exhibition finale against the New York Mets.

Relievers Andrew Miller, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos will handle the other three innings, said manager Mike Shildt, whose team is 8-10-5 in the Grapefruit League.

Before the game, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, rebounding from back stiffness, probably will miss two to three turns in the rotation. He will be replaced by righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon, who will pitch a week from Monday in Miami against the Marlins.

Righthander Miles Mikolas, who encountered a shoulder issue this spring after returning to work following flexor tendor surgery, won’t be back until late April or early May, Mozeliak said.

The Cardinals will carry a five-man taxi squad to Cincinnati for the opener, consisting of pitchers Seth Elledge and Kodi Whitley, infielder Jose Rondon, catcher Ali Sanchez and outfielder Lane Thomas.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b