Wainwright, Molina set to make 316th start together, tying Braves greats for second-most all-time

When Adam Wainwright takes the mound for his 370th start for the Cardinals, he will see some 60 feet, 6 inches away, the same glare that has greeted him for a remarkable, record-setting 316 of them.

Yadier Molina and Wainwright have made more starts together than any other tandem in major-league history who have played only for one team.

With their start Saturday at Busch Stadium against Cincinnati, the Cardinals' duo will tie Warren Spahn and Del Crandall's 316 starts as a battery in the majors. While both of them spent most of their careers with the Braves of Boston and Milwaukee, they each had stops with other teams. Spahn pitched for three different teams on his way to Cooperstown, N.Y., and Crandall caught for four different teams in his 1,361 starts behind the plate.

The start Saturday moves the Cardinals' tandem within eight of tying the all-time record and 1 1/2 months of owning it outright, with their 325th start.

The current owners of the battery start record, Detroit's Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, made 324 starts together. All 6,900 of Freehan's plate appearances in the majors came with the Tigers. Lolich spent most of his career with the Tigers, but not all.

A quick look at the percentages help tell the story about how the Cardinals' firm of Molina & Wainwright already stands out as an unparalleled battery.

• Lolich made 496 starts, 324 with Freehan (69.1%)

• Spahn made 635 starts, 316 with Crandall (49.8%)

• Wainwright will have 370 starts, 316 with Molina (85.4%)

While the tandem that has defined an era of Cardinals baseball and thus the National League Central will be doing what they have for years, for the 316th time, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene will be doing something new — making a first impression in St. Louis.

Greene, 22, will be making his first start, his first appearance at Busch Stadium. That leaves Wrigley Field as the only division rival ballpark that Greene has yet to pitch in this season. Through 11 games, Greene's velocity has been captivating. Greene averages 98.5 mph on his fastball. Earlier this season, he set a record with 39 pitches in a game at 100 mph or faster.

Greene is 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA overall this season, and he's coming off his finest start yet of the season. The right-handed pitched seven shutout innings against Arizona and struck out eight in a win. He's yet to walk a batter in June. He has struck out 16 this month in two starts.

Wainwright is 5-4 with a 2.73 ERA, and he's going to get a long look as a potential All-Star at next month's Midsummer Classic in Los Angeles.

Here's the lineup that will back him Saturday:

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Nolan Gorman, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Tyler O'Neill, LF

6. Brendan Donovan, 2B

7. Dylan Carlson, RF

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Harrison Bader, CF

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

And here is the Reds' lineup Wainwright will navigate:

1. Nick Senzel, CF

2. Brandon Drury, 3B

3. Tommy Pham, LF

4. Joey Votto, DH

5. Kyle Farmer, SS

6. Matt Reynolds, 2B

7. Colin Moran, 1B

8. Albert Almora Jr., RF

9. Chris Okey, C -- first MLB start

P: Hunter Greene, RHP

Return throughout the day here for complete coverage from Busch Stadium, courtesy Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel and award-winning sports columnist Ben Frederickson. They'll have expansive coverage for StlToday.com and the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.