Wainwright survives second inning, keeps train on rails as Cards roll 9-1

In a space of five Pittsburgh Pirates hitters in the second inning Saturday, Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright allowed four of them to reach base, clipping one in the helmet and walking another with the bases loaded. But just when it appeared the train was going off the rails, he righted it.

Wainwright proceeded to set down 14 of the next 15 hitters with just three balls leaving the infield. He finished his six-inning stint allowing just three singles and that one second-inning walk and the Cardinals scored four runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth to run of with a 9-1 victory at Busch Stadium.

Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter and Tommy Edman each drove in two runs and Paul Goldschmidt hit his first homer as the Cardinals downed the Pirates for the second game in succession. And Wainwright caught Bob Forsch at 163 wins for third on the all-time Cardinals list. Hall of Famer Bob Gibson is first at 251 and Hall of Famer Jesse "Pop" Haines is second at 210.

Cardinals pile on with four in seventh

Wainwright left with a 3-1 lead but the Cardinals hiked that to 7-1 in the seventh when Paul DeJong delivered a two-run single with two outs and Matt Carpenter followed with a double good for two more.