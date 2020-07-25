Wainwright survives the heat to beat Pirates 9-1

Besides making mechanical adjustment with his hands, Wainwright said he had to find a way cool off. "I came in here (to the clubhouse), took all my clothes off, laid down on the floor with a cold ammonia towel on me to get my temperature under control and, after the second (inning), I felt good about it," he said.

But he adjusted even further. Instead of running to the mound, as is his norm, "I did a little half jog and then walked out. I barely got my warm-up stuff to the plate because I was saving those pitches," said Wainwright.

"That's one of the hotter games I've been a part of here for a while, anyway. There was no air out there. It was really hot."

Cardinals pile on with four in seventh

Wainwright left with a 3-1 lead but the Cardinals hiked that to 7-1 in the seventh when Paul DeJong delivered a two-run single with two outs and Matt Carpenter followed with a double good for two more.

Pittsburgh pitcher Kyle Crick failed to make two fielding plays which cost him in the inning and he also walked Kolten Wong. DeJong, the Cardinals' new cleanup hitter, has knocked in four runs in two games.