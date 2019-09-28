The Chicago Cubs are down to one regular, left fielder Kyle Schwarber, for Saturday night’s game with the Cardinals. The Cardinals, with second baseman Kolten Wong still resting his strained left hamstring, are using the same eight players they have employed since Wong was hurt a week ago Thursday.
Dexter Fowler has struck out 11 times in his past three games and is five for 26 against Chicago starter Cole Hamels. He will remain in right field and bat first in the midst of a one-for-23 skid.
Paul DeJong, one for 16, is at shortstop. Marcell Ozuna is 14 for 102 but two for his last two. Harrison Bader is three for his past 29. But these numbers don’t matter.
Manager Mike Shildt feels this is his best lineup and he’s in “ride or die” mode as the Cardinals try to secure the National League Central Division crown which has enticed them all week but, with three consecutive losses, they haven’t been able to touch.
Hamels (7-7), who lost a terrific 2-1 duel on June 2 here with tonight’s Cardinals pitcher, Adam Wainwright, has given other Cardinals trouble. Paul Goldschmidt is one for 13. Yadier Molina is six for 30. But Matt Carpenter is five for 15 and Ozuna has three homers in 38 career at-bats against the longtime Philadelphia Phillie.
And Hamels never has faced the Cardinals’ hottest hitter, Tommy Edman, who has had six successive multi-hit games.
For the Cubs, catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Ben Zobrist, who started on Friday in an 8-2 Cubs win, have joined injured regulars Kris Bryant, Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward and Nicholas Castellanos on the sidelines.
The magic number, of course, is two, meaning two Cardinals wins or two Milwaukee Brewers losses or one of each will give the Cardinals their first division title since 2015. There may be a wait involved Saturday night. The Milwaukee-Colorado game in Denver starts an hour after the 6:15 tip here.
Wainwright, winner of five straight, will be seeking his 15th victory of the season.
If the Brewers and Cardinals tie for the division title, a one-game playoff will be staged here Monday at 2:09 p.m. Tickets, starting at $10, are available at cardinals.com and by phone at 314-345-9000.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Tommy Edman 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Paul DeJong ss
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Adam Wainwright p
CUBS LINEUP
1. Tony Kemp rf
2. Nico Hoerner 2b
3. Kyle Schwarber lf
4. Ian Happ cf
5. Jonathan Lucroy c
6. Victor Caratini 1b
7. Addison Russell ss
8. David Bote 3b
9. Cole Hamels p