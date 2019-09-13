After contributing what he could through advice to the Cardinals’ pitching performances in Colorado, Adam Wainwright hopes to extend a successful stretch for himself tonight against Milwaukee.
Wainwright, who is 6-2 since the start of July, will be on the mound for the Cardinals at Busch Stadium as they begin a key series against Milwaukee.
The Brewers have won seven games in a row to pull even with the Chicago Cubs for the National League’s second wild-card berth. Both teams are 78-68 and trail the Cardinals (82-64) by four games in the NL Central.
Wainwright didn’t make a start against the Rockies, but manager Mike Shildt was impressed with what he contributed with words.
“That’s a thing you can’t quantify when you talk about a guy like Wainwright with his experience, knowledge and wisdom and the ability to communicate and willingnesss to share it,” Shildt said. “I thought what he said in the pitching meeting was tremendous about how to approach pitching at Coors Field. … We pitched really well there for three days. Waino is that kind of guy that’s always looking to grow guys.”
Against Milwaukee, Wainwright will be looking to help the Cardinals maintain their position in the playoff hunt.
He’ll be backed by a lineup that includes Tommy Edman at third base and Harrison Bader in center field, while the Brewers continue life without MVP candidate Christian Yelich, who is out for the season with a broken kneecap.
Wainwright has won his last two starts, allowing one run on 10 hits in 14 innings.
“I think it’s specific to Waino throwing a lot of quality strikes, controlling counts and having conviction in what he’s doing and being able to execute it,” Shildt said. “That’s the key to it all.”
However, his last two recent starts against the Brewers were not strong. He allowed five runs in five innings at Milwaukee in a 5-3 loss Aug. 21. He then lasted only 3 2/3 innings and threw 90 pitches in a game the Cardinals eventually won 12-2 Aug. 26.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Adam Wainwright
Brewers' lineup
1. Trent Grisham, LF
2. Yasmani Grandal, C
3. Mike Moustakas, 3B
4. Lorenzo Cain, CF
5. Eric Thames, 1B
6. Ben Gamel, RF
7. Cory Spangenberg, 2B
8. Orlando Arcia, SS
9. Adrian Houser, P