Wainwright to start seven-inning game for Cardinals against Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. — Champions of the seven-inning game this past year as they played 11 seven-inning doubleheaders, the Cardinals should feel comfortable that Miami manager Don Mattingly requested to play seven innings on Tuesday, which Cardinals manager Mike Shildt agreed to, for the Grapefruit League contest.

Adam Wainwright, the most efficient Cardinals starter for the truncated 2020 season, will pitch the first two innings before giving way to Daniel Ponce de Leon, who also is on tap for two. Jake Woodford, Tyler Webb and Matthew Liberatore are to pitch one inning apiece and Shildt said the bottom of the seventh would be played—the Cardinals are the visiting team—even if Miami is ahead.

Wainwright, said Shildt, not only was helpful on the mound but off the field as a leader when the Cardinals were struggling with the coronavirus that sidelined them for more than two weeks just after the 2020 season started.

“I can’t even articulate all that he did because I probably don’t know all of it,” Shildt said Tuesday before the game. “I do recognize part of my job is to know most everything that goes on here but that’s also the bonus of having such quality people on our club like Adam and Yadi (Molina), Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt) etc., that really took the bull by the horns and helped keep us together.”