Wainwright to start seven-inning game for Cardinals against Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. — Champions of the seven-inning game this past year as they played 11 seven-inning doubleheaders, the Cardinals should feel comfortable that Miami manager Don Mattingly requested to play seven innings on Tuesday, which Cardinals manager Mike Shildt agreed to, for the Grapefruit League contest.
Adam Wainwright, the most efficient Cardinals starter for the truncated 2020 season, will pitch the first two innings before giving way to Daniel Ponce de Leon, who also is on tap for two. Jake Woodford, Tyler Webb and Matthew Liberatore are to pitch one inning apiece and Shildt said the bottom of the seventh would be played—the Cardinals are the visiting team—even if Miami is ahead.
Wainwright, said Shildt, not only was helpful on the mound but off the field as a leader when the Cardinals were struggling with the coronavirus that sidelined them for more than two weeks just after the 2020 season started.
“I can’t even articulate all that he did because I probably don’t know all of it,” Shildt said Tuesday before the game. “I do recognize part of my job is to know most everything that goes on here but that’s also the bonus of having such quality people on our club like Adam and Yadi (Molina), Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt) etc., that really took the bull by the horns and helped keep us together.”
Highlights of the Cardinals’ lineup include Matt Carpenter leading off and starting at second base and Nolan Arenado getting a second consecutive start at third. As is customary, Molina will handle longtime batterymate Wainwright’s innings.
Lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim will start here on Wednesday against the New York Mets and Carlos Martinez is scheduled to pitch Thursday night at West Palm Beach, Florida against the Houston Astros.
Hicks draws high marks, Mikolas won’t work until weekend
The first appearance by Jordan Hicks against big-league hitters on Monday was as impressive to Shildt as it was to others who saw Hicks oppose a group of Cardinals batsmen. His next appearance could come in a game, Shildt said.
“He’s close, for sure,” said Shildt. “But we’ll probably have a game at the stadium. . . that’s in a little more of a controlled setting one more time.
“We were excited to have Jordan take a pretty monumental step in a long rehab process,” said Shildt. “I know he was excited, as he should have been.”
Righthander Miles Mikolas, who was set back a bit this spring in his recovery from forearm flexor tendon surgery of last season, is slated to throw a bullpen session this weekend. “We’re going to continue to be cautious about how we return him, to ramp up his intensity,” said Shildt.
“Clearly, Miles did not have as invasive a surgery as Jordan (Tommy John elbow surgery) did. . . but we also have to recognize that Miles did have something take place that he is doing well on. We want to make sure all components of what he’s doing look good and we ease him into camp and get to the start of the season in a appropriate manner.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Matt Carpenter 2b
2. Harrison Bader cf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Tyler O’Neill lf
7. Justin Williams rf
8. Matt Szczur lf
9. Max Moroff ss
RH Adam Wainwright p
Miami lineup
1. Jon Berti ss
2. Jazz Chisholm 2b
3. Garrett Cooper 1b
4. JJ Bleday rf
5. Chad Wallach c
6. Monte Harrison lf
7. Jose Devers 3b
8. Victor Victor Mesa
9. Magneuris Sierra dh
RH Pablo Lopez p