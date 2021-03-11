Wainwright to take a swing (or two) at Astros

JUPITER, Fla.—The last previous starting pitcher to swing a bat in a game for the Cardinals will be the first one to hit for them this year. Adam Wainwright, a career .199 batter, who batted once unsuccessfully in the final spring training game the Cardinals played here in 2020 before the coronavirus-induced shutdown, will take his swings (at least one, anyway) Friday night when the Cardinals take on the Houston Astros.

Before the Cardinals began a day of drills and review on Thursday—they were not scheduled on the Grapefruit League slate—manager Mike Shildt said that his team’s pitchers would begin hitting on Friday in home spring games or games against National League teams on the road. Wainwright, impressive in his first two spring starts, will be the pitcher on Friday.

“You can do the deductive reasoning,” said Shildt.

Unless there is some last-minute reversal, the National League will not have a designated hitter other than the 10 interleague games each club will have in American League parks. But, with the DH in play in 2020 for health and safety reasons and no minor league season, no pitchers batted in a regular-season game, so no Cardinals pitchers other than Wainwright and John Gant (one at-bat last spring), have hit since 2019.

Shildt admitted he has concern about that.