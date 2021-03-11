Wainwright to take a swing (or two) at Astros

JUPITER, Fla.—The last previous starting pitcher to swing a bat in a game for the Cardinals will be the first one to hit for them this year. Adam Wainwright, a career .199 batter, who batted once unsuccessfully in the final spring training game the Cardinals played here in 2020 before the coronavirus-induced shutdown, will take his swings (at least one, anyway) Friday night when the Cardinals take on the Houston Astros.
Before the Cardinals began a day of drills and review on Thursday—they were not scheduled on the Grapefruit League slate—manager Mike Shildt said that his team’s pitchers would begin hitting on Friday in home spring games or games against National League teams on the road. Wainwright, impressive in his first two spring starts, will be the pitcher on Friday.
“You can do the deductive reasoning,” said Shildt.
Unless there is some last-minute reversal, the National League will not have a designated hitter other than the 10 interleague games each club will have in American League parks. But, with the DH in play in 2020 for health and safety reasons and no minor league season, no pitchers batted in a regular-season game, so no Cardinals pitchers other than Wainwright and John Gant (one at-bat last spring), have hit since 2019.
Shildt admitted he has concern about that.
“We’re going to have to let them get out there and do it—whether ‘like or not like,’’’ said Shildt. “My opinion doesn’t really matter.
“I know we’re playing in a National League setting (and) we like that style of baseball, as do I. Whether it’s just going to be for this year is probably likely, so that part of it is a little bit of a head-scratcher. But, nonetheless, those are the rules.
“There’s a fine line. We want to take care of the pitchers but that’s a spot in the batting order that’s going to come up a couple, three times, sometimes four times. We don’t want to give anything away in competition. I’m excited. I know (the pitchers) have worked really hard at it.
“I know Waino’s excited to get out there and compete with it.”
If Shildt’s plan holds, the next pitcher to hit would be Korean lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, who never has batted in a game in this country but is tabbed to face Miami on Saturday night here although the game is a home game for the Marlins.
Many baseball people figure that the universal DH will be part of the next labor contract, after this one expires in December. Wainwright, a former Silver Slugger winner, has said he hopes to finish his career with at least a .200 average, which he is one hit shy of now.