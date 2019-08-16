CINCINNATI • Adam Wainwright, only 2-6 on the road this season with an earned run average to match at 6.96, returns to one of his most difficult ballparks Friday when the Cardinals’ veteran righthander takes on the Cincinnati Reds.
Wainwright is 6-6 with a 4.90 ERA in Cincinnati and hasn’t beaten the Reds here in more than five years. He is 6-2 with a 2.19 ERA at home this season.
The Cardinals, who had only two hits off Sonny Gray and successors on Thursday night, will take on fellow All-Star Luis Castillo, who has an 11-4 mark and 2.69 ERA.
Tommy Edman, who has two hits, including a double, in three at-bats against Castillo, will start in right field and hit second as the Cardinals try to muster as many lefthanded batters (Edman is a switch hitter) as they can. Lefthanded batters are hitting only .217 against Castillo but righthanded batsmen are well behind that at .163.
PONCE DE LEON DAZZLES
Memphis righthander Daniel Ponce de Leon threw two-hit, shutout ball for seven innings for the second time in succession Thursday night when Memphis beat Iowa 5-0. In three starts since his most recent option, Ponce de Leon hasn’t allowed a run and given up only four hits in 18 innings while striking out 28 and walking five.
Harrison Bader hit his fourth homer for the Redbirds since being sent back by the Cardinals. Bader is hitting .280 in 13 games with an OPS of .940.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Tommy Edman rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Yadier Molina c
8. Kolten Wong 2b
9. Adam Wainwright p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Nick Senzel cf
2. Josh VanMeter 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Freddy Galvis 2b
6. Phillip Ervin lf
7. Tucker Barnhart c
8. Jose Iglesias ss
9. Luis Castillo p