Wainwright will be first Cardinals pitcher to bat this spring
Wainwright will be first Cardinals pitcher to bat this spring

Kershaw strikes out 4 in 1st spring training appearance

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during the Feb. 28 spring training game against the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JUPITER, Fla.--Until further notice, major league exhibition games will continue, with fans in the stands, and Thursday's game will feature a first. Adam Wainwright, who prides himself on being the best hitting Cardinals pitcher, will be the first hitting Cardinals pitcher of the spring. 

The Cardinals, like other teams, had employed the designated hitter all spring and manager Mike Shildt said the DH would reappear before drills are over 10 days from now. 

But, for now, Wainwright will hit ninth in a lineup against Miami that still doesn't include first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (elbow inflammation). But it does include infielder Tommy Edman, who is making a start in left field, and Kolten Wong, who is back at second base after missing three games and most of another with a bruised calf after he was hit by a pitch.

John Gant, Tyler Webb and Giovanny Gallegos, all slated to be in the Cardinals' bullpen, are scheduled to follow Wainwright, who was roughed up in his previous start to the tune of eight hits and five runs in four innings.

Cardinals' lineup 

1--Kolten Wong 2b

2. Tommy Edman lf

3. Yadier Molina c

4. Paul DeJong ss

5. Brad Millers 3b

6. Dexter Fowler rf

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Rangel Ravelo 1b

9. Adam Wainwright p 

