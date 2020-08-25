Wainwright will tie for fourth in Cardinals' starts when he faces Royals

When Adam Wainwright (2-0) takes the mound Tuesday night against Kansas City at Busch Stadium in his final start as a 38-year-old (his next birthday is Sunday, when he will be pitching again), he will tie Bill Doak, who pitched about 100 years before him, for fourth place on the Cardinals’ career list for most starts made.

Both will have 320, ranking only behind Hall of Famer Bob Gibson (482), Bob Forsch (401) and Hall of Famer “Pop” Haines (387).

This also will be the 268th time Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina will hook up as a starting battery, which ranks seventh in big-league history, just two games behind former Montreal stars Steve Rogers and Gary Carter.

Matt Carpenter, who has been in each of the first 18 Cardinals games, will get a start off, having been nothing for eight against former National Leaguer Matt Harvey, who will start for the Royals.

Brad Miller, who had three hits on Monday and is hitting .367, will be the designated hitter, and Tommy Edman will start at third base for the first time since July 29. Edman, at .339, has the highest career average at Busch III for any player who has had 50 or more games here. He also has reached base at least once in 18 consecutive home games.