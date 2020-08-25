Walk the Walk: Wong takes a bases-loaded free pass to complete Cardinals rally, win 6-5

The Cardinals snatched the series win with their ninth-inning rally. They host the Pirates for a doubleheader Thursday.

The Royals took a lead for a second time in the game when Ryan McBroom drilled a pinch-hit homer to open the eighth inning.

That put the score a 3-2, and the Royals widened it in the ninth with two runs. Both of them came on Whit Merrifield's double to the wall that glanced off left fielder Tyler O'Neill's glove. The Cardinals got in that bind with a walk and error, and they even had some help from the Royals with a botched bunt to not make the inning worse that it was.

"That was a tough one for me," O'Neill said. "That's one I should catch. I was itching for another opportunity."

The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning and trailing by the three runners they had on base.

They had been in that spot before.