Watch Albert Pujols hit home run 696, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth most all time

With a thunderous crack of the bat and a liner down the left-field line, Albert Pujols hit home run No. 696.

The deep fly that was just able to wrap around the foul pole tied Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time in home runs with 696, a two-run homer in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At the historically friendly venue of PNC park, "The Machine" delivered a game-tying home run for the Cardinals, taking the a first pitch slider from Pirates starter JT Brubaker and depositing it in the left field stands 418 feet away.

The homer was Pujols' 33rd at PNC Park, one more than any active Pirates' player has hit at their home ballpark. Pujols has the most homers of any visitor to the picturesque ballpark beside the Allegheny River and the 14th-most in the history of PNC.

Pujols had been on a tear of late, hitting 11 of his 17 home runs this season since the All-Star break. But his streak of success has not been exclusive to just home runs, tallying his best OPS since departing the Cardinals ten years ago. The home run would serve not only as a vital historical moment, but helped pull the Cardinals to even in the ballgame.

Pujols will now try to do what once seemed impossible, reach the 700 home run plateau that now sits just four home runs away. Only three players have ever reached that mark: Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714).

Including postseason home runs, Pujols has 715 career home runs.