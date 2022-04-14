Welcome back to the Central crush, Albert: Pujols starts as Cardinals face reigning champ Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The sand beneath it and turf above it at American Family Field is all new in time for this afternoon's home opener. The look the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup is new with the debuts of additions at designated hitter and right field. The name of the stadium, Miller Park for so long, is still relative new.

The race for several of the Cardinals will be same old, same old.

Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols finds the National League Central right where he left it after the 2011 season. The Brewers won the division, and the Cardinals are seeking to overtake them, as they did when last Pujols was in Milwaukee as a Cardinal. That fall, the Cardinals ousted the division champ Milwaukee from the NL Championship Series in six games and vaulted on to win the 2011 World Series.

The Cardinals were the division standard in those days. The 2011 NLCS was the first of four consecutive NLCS appearances for the Cardinals, and it was the first of five consecutive playoff berths.

Milwaukee has a run of four consecutive playoff appearances.

In many ways, the Brewers are now the leader in the division — complete with one of the game's best managers, one of the National League's top returning rotations, a group that is inventive with its bullpen usage, a lineup that can play the matchups, and a creative front office that moves swiftly when there's an opportunity to improve. Last year's division, tilted when the Brewers made a move in May to address its deficiency at shortstop and acquired Willy Adames, and the Cardinals waited a month to begin filling in the potholes that had developed in the pitching staff.

That was the difference.

The Cardinals begin their claim to unseat the Brewers with familiar names to the division race: Pujols is back and getting an encore start at DH despite the Brewers going with hard-throwing righthander Brandon Woodruff. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina are back at the spot where they made their 300th start together, and the Brewers' home opener will be their 306th together.

That ties Ray Schalk and Red Faber for the third-most in MLB history.

The Cardinals were 11-8 against the Brewers in head-to-head games in 2021, and seven of those wins came in Milwaukee.

Here are the lineups that will play the afternoon game at AmFam Field.

CARDINALS

1. Dylan Carlson, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Tyler O'Neill, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Harrison Bader, CF

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

BREWERS

1. Kolten Wong, 2B

2. Willy Adames, SS

3. Christian Yelich, LF

4. Andrew McCutchen, DH

5. Rowdy Tellez, 1B

6. Hunter Renfroe, RF

7. Omar Narvaez, C

8. Lorenzo Cain, CF

9. Jace Peterson, 3B

P: Brandon Woodruff, RHP

Check back throughout the afternoon here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage from the ballpark formerly known as Miller, just on the outskirts of downtown Milwaukee. Also, look for expanded minor-league coverage at the Post-Dispatch's new baseball app, STL Pinch Hits.

