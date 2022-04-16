 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What Mikolas started vs. Brewers, Cardinals lefty Matz aims to continue with a rebound from debut dud

Cardinals 4, Pirates 9

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz sits in the dugout on Sunday, April 10, 2022, after leaving the game in the fourth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

MILWAUKEE — It wasn't the laborious first inning that Miles Mikolas encountered but Steven Matz's first start of the season, first start of his career for the Cardinals, had so many of the same trappings as his right-handed teammate's 2022 debut.

Now he aims to duplicate Mikolas' rebound.

A day after Mikolas became the first Cardinals pitcher to get an out in the seventh inning, Matz will make his second start of the season for the Cardinals and look to pave over his three-inning dud at Busch Stadium. Matz allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk to the Pittsburgh Pirates. His start came undone after strong beginning, and the Cardinals later disclosed that he was dealing with a blister on his finger.

He's had the issue complicate starts before, as detailed by sports columnist Ben Frederickson in this piece for the Post-Dispatch.

The blister made it difficult to get the feel for his off-speed pitch, and that's when the start went awry against the Pirates.

Even after a 14-hit burst Friday night, the Cardinals have shifted their lineup with one notable encore. Andrew Knizner remains in the lineup at catcher, starting for the second consecutive day. The Cardinals opened the season with a plan to spell Molina several times in the opening series as he continued to build on his stamina and strength after his abbreviated spring training.

The Cardinals do not have a transaction planned for Sunday, and they are not carrying a taxi squad on the current stop in Milwaukee.

There will be an update in this spot from the clubhouse.

Here is the lineup manager Oliver Marmol has posted for the Cardinals:

CARDINALS

1. Dylan Carlson, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Tyler O'Neill, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Corey Dickerson, DH

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Harrison Bader, CF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Steven Matz, LHP

Check back throughout the evening here at StlToday.com for coverage from American Family Field. 

