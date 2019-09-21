CHICAGO — After confining most of his Cardinals-related activities to the tight quarters of an MRI on Friday, infielder Kolten Wong was back at the Friendly Confines early Saturday, on his toes, and ready to push.
The Cardinals preached caution.
Wong was diagnosed with a moderate tear of his left hamstring, he said, relaying the what he heard from the physicians who saw his MRI. He will meet with a team doctor in person on Saturday at the ballpark to get additional clarity on his injury, Wong said. While he waited he wanted to do something. Stretch. Jog. Move around. Prove he can contribute at some point, and some point soon.
"I’m going to go do some work right now," Wong said. "Go downstairs. Do some moving around. Try to get my legs going, whatnot, to see when I can be used. I feel good. The last time when I pulled my hamstring the day after I was super, super tight. This time, the day after I felt good. Flexibility was there, everything was there. Just a matter of the pain being there. Once that goes away then it’s all ready to go again."
The Cardinals' hesitance comes from the notion that if he tries to do too much he could do further harm to the injury and miss more time. The doctor will have to sign off on the pain-to-play approach once its determined that if Wong can tolerate the soreness that's it, that he can do no more damage to the area.
Wong said standing still and walking around did not hurt. Digging in as if he was getting ready to hit or field a ground ball caused soreness. There isn't a role he could have on the team at this point without being able to run, field or hit -- all things that involve engaging the hamstring.
Manager Mike Shildt said it could be another day or more before Wong advances to the kinds of baseball activities that would be a test for a return to the field.
Asked if this injury would put Wong on the injured list any other month besides September, Shildt agreed. The strain was that severe.
***
With Cubs shrinking from race, Cardinals stay grounded with rookie Hudson
Throughout the first two games of a series that could help define whether an era continues or ends -- abruptly -- for the Chicago Cubs, manager Joe Maddon has pulled ever lever, pushed every button that he has.
Anthony Rizzo returned days early from an ankle injury and homered. Nine different pitchers were used to cover nine innings Friday. And on Saturday Jose Quintana starts a day after originally scheduled as Maddon plays the matchups to find a pitching edge with Cole Hamels sidelined. The Cubs and their manager have done just about everything against the Cardinals.
Everything except win.
The Cardinals go for the series victory Saturday at Wrigley Field with rookie Dakota Hudson as their starter. The team hopes to get a real grip on Kolten Wong's hamstring injury and a sense of if he'll be able to return to the lineup at some point during the final week of the regular season.
With a 10th-inning win Thursday and a 2-1 nailbiter Friday, the Cardinals have opened up a five-game lead on the third-place Cubs with eight games remaining, five head-to-head. A win in any of those games and the Cardinals assure that the Cubs no longer have control of their own destiny.
Let alone their claim to a dynasty.
Hudson made his major-league debut against the Cubs in July 2018, but he's yet to start against the rivals, let alone at Wrigley Field. His 31st start of his rookie season will come with a chance to move the Cardinals' magic number to five games with eight to play.
Here's the lineup that will back him:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Paul DeJong, SS
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Dakota Hudson, P
Cubs lineup:
1. Rizzo, 1B
2. Castellanos, RF
3. Bryant, 3B
4, Schwarber, LF
5. Zobrist, 2B
6. Caratini, C
7. Heyward, CF
8. Hoerner, SS
9. Quintana, P
The Cardinals are arriving at the ballpark later in the morning for the second of three consecutive afternoon games at Wrigley Field. The team expects Wong to go through another evaluation at some point Saturday and by mid-afternoon or early evening have a sense of the damage he did to his left hamstring in Thursday's game.
