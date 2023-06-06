ARLINGTON, Texas — Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright landed on the word that best summarized the club’s latest brow-furling head-scratching one-run loss: Compounding.

It’s not that any single miscue led to the outcome the Cardinals desperately hoped to avoid. It’s the connective tissue of mistakes, misplays and lapses that combined to yield a series-opening 4-3 loss to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday night.

The walk-off loss ostensibly came at relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera’s expense, but the path that led to the final hit and the game-winning run had already been littered with a bevy of flubs that set the stage.

They compounded upon one another until the Cardinals (25-36) were forced to watch the Rangers celebrate victory, and multiple Cardinals players were left taking the blame in the clubhouse postgame.

The Cardinals, who entered the day with the National League’s worst record, added a fourth consecutive loss and assured they’d have a losing road trip.

“Too many mistakes,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said of the loss. “We made some mistakes on the bases that cost us. Then at the end of the day, we didn’t hit enough to come up with a win.”

After a leadoff ground out, the Rangers (39-20) put three consecutive men on base in the bottom of the ninth inning against Cabrera via a walk, a single and the game-winning single.

The final single by Nathaniel Lowe came on a ball that probably couldn’t have been well-placed any better if he rolled it by hand.

“He got a ground ball through the six hole,” Marmol said of Cabrera. “Send it a little bit further the other way, he’s out of that inning. At the end of the day, the guy did his job.”

Lowe's single came after a single by Corey Seager that shouldn’t have happened.

Seager popped up behind third base and in shallow left field. Third baseman Nolan Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove award winner, faded backward while looking over his left shoulder to find the ball. Arenado appeared to settle under it, though he did not have time to set his feet and turn his body.

Then, the ball dropped. Arenado whiffed on the catch attempt, and the ball glanced off his glove on its way to crashing down on the artificial turf.

“I kind of blew that game today,” Arenado said. “I’ve got to make that play on that pop-up.”

Lowe’s walk-off single piled on top of Arenado’s missed catch which piled onto a walk by Cabrera.

That’s not even where the thread begins.

An inning earlier the Cardinals' offense rallied and scored two runs and made the score 3-3. After having been held largely in check by Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez, the offense delivered a late push.

However, the two-run inning could have been more if not for a crucial base running error.

Entering the frame, Perez had held the Cardinals to one run on three hits and one walk in seven innings. Paul DeJong’s first-inning RBI single snapped an 0-for-14 stretch with runners in scoring position for the Cardinals. It also gave them their lone run to that point.

Jordan Walker fell behind in the count 0-2, but still drew a leadoff walk against reliever Grant Anderson. Pinch hitter Nolan Gorman and leadoff hitter Tommy Edman followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases.

Paul Goldschmidt’s sacrifice fly to left field allowed Walker to score. Arenado then roped a double to the wall in the left field corner. Rangers left fielder Ezequiel Duran ran into the wall in an effort to make the catch, but the ball missed Duran’s glove and caromed off the wall.

The potential of Duran making the catch led to confusion on the bases. The lead runner, Gorman, and the trail runner, Edman, were nearly on top of each other as they approached third base.

Instead of gaining ground toward third base, Gorman held up as if he expected to have to retreat to second base.

“That’s on me,” Gorman said. “I messed up. I should be getting out there a little more. I score if the ball gets down. I’m still in scoring position with two outs if he catches that ball.”

Arenado came barreling along right behind Gorman and Edman on the play. Officially, the hit was ruled a double and he advanced to third on the throw. Goldschmidt and Arenado drove in runs in the same game for the first time since May 15.

“It was a close play, but I saw it ricochet off the wall,” Arenado said. “I made the mistake of just putting my head down and going. I made that mistake. I should have kept my head up and see what’s in front of me, but I saw it ricochet so I thought for sure I can get going.

"When he threw the ball in, he overthrew the cutoff man. So I thought that just meant everyone was going to score, but I messed up there.”

Gorman scored, but Arenado had committed to going to third base so much that Edman got caught in between and couldn’t go back to third. Edman was tagged for the second out of the inning.

Instead of runners on second and third and one out, they had a runner on third and two outs.

The inning ended on a Willson Contreras grounder to second base, and the score remained tied 3-3.

“I feel like I take a lot of pride in my base running,” Arenado said. “I know I’m not really fast in base stealing, but I try not to make too many mistakes. But I feel bad because Willson would have came up with guys in scoring position and less than two outs.”

The thread of miscues compounding upon each other can go back even earlier in the game.

The three runs the Rangers carried into the ninth inning all came against Wainwright in the second inning. The veteran right-hander took blame for letting that three-run inning become more of a boost for the Rangers than it should’ve.

Wainwright gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings against the highest-scoring offense in the majors. One of his walks came to the final batter he faced in the sixth inning, and four of the eight hits came during the three-run second inning.

However, the second inning didn’t sit well with Wainwright.

Wainwright let a pitch called a ball that he thought was a strike bother him and affect his focus for several pitches. He gave up two runs as a result.

After seeing the pitch later, he agreed it was a ball. Right call or wrong call, Wainwright described letting that get to him as out of character. He called it “not very professional” on his part.

“When you take your focus off of just executing a pitch, to do anything else, you’re going to execute less,” Wainwright said. “That’s what happened.”

Again, it served as an example of one miscue setting the stage for what followed. Had Wainwright locked back in and limited the damage to two runs instead of three, who knows how differently things may have unfolded.

He stranded six men on base through five innings, including escaping a jam with runners on second and third and one out in the first inning.

The 41-year-old tossed a season-high 106 pitches. He has thrown at least five innings in each of his six starts this season.

“I’m just fitting in perfectly with this team right now, everyone is frustrated,” Wainwright said. “I was frustrated out there on the mound and not executing like I wanted to. I tried to add a little something too and I just missed location big time. Every time I try to add, I lose balls up thigh (high) across the middle. I just dialed back a little bit and started trying to pitch.

“Everyone is frustrated. I don’t know what to say. Fans are frustrated too, I know. The media is frustrated. We’re frustrated. We’re looking forward to playing consistent baseball.”

