First pitch is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. St. Louis time at Busch Stadium.

The opportunity was there with Willson Contreras getting a break from the day game, and his time was there too.

Rookie Jordan Walker moved higher in the lineup – snug behind cleanup hitter Nolan Arenado – as the Cardinals conclude a difficult home stand Wednesday against San Francisco and try to avoid dropping to new depths in the standings. Walker, 21, slides into the fifth spot in the lineup, tagging in for Contreras and batting as high as he ever has in the majors.

“See how he does,” manager Oliver Marmol said.

The Cardinals are looking for some kind of spark in the middle of the order as Contreras has batted lower than .150 in his previous 35 games and saw his average sink Tuesday beneath .200. The Cardinals have also struggled with runners in scoring position during this home stand, going 2-for-22 during the series loss to Cincinnati, and a lot of that hinges around the middle of the order. On Monday, the Cardinals got the game to Paul Goldschmidt and Arenado with runners in scoring position and in the late innings, and neither got a hit that changed the game.

Walker has been one of the Cardinals’ leading hitters during the losing stretch. He’s batting .417 (10-for-24) with two home runs and five RBIs in his past seven games. He also has a .750 slugging percentage in that game and as many extra-base hits (four) as strikeouts (four).

Upon his return from the minors, Walker has been a fixture in the outfield, and during the recent reorganization of the outfield for defense he’s found a home in left. He earned his first outfield assist by throwing a runner out at third Tuesday, and he continues to work on routes and reads with Willie McGee because Walker is not yet 12 months into a career as an outfielder.

Lineups

Cardinals (27-41, 5th in the NL Central, 8.5 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 3B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Jordan Walker, LF

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Giants (35-32, 3rd in the NL West, 6 GB)

1. Austin Slater, LF

2. Luis Matos, CF

3. Thairo Estrada, 2B

4. Wilmer Flores, DH

5. Patrick Bailey, C

6. LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B

7. Casey Schmitt, SS

8. David Villar, 3B

9. Mike Yastrzemski, RF

P: Anthony DeSclafani, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-7, 3.88): Fresh off his first win in six weeks and 10 starts, Montgomery carries a scoreless streak of six innings into his 14th start of the season. The lefty has been anchored this season by a lack of run support and inefficiency. Until his win against Cincinnati earlier in this home stand, he had gone a month without completing the sixth inning, and in three of his four abbreviated starts he didn’t allow many runs, just nosed up against 100 pitches before he got his 18th out. In day games, Montgomery is 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA this season. The Cardinals have lost nine of his 13 starts by one run or a shutout.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 3.89): Also making his 14th start of the season, DeSclafani knows a bit about a losing streak. He’s lost six of his past seven decisions, and he’s lost in both of his starts so far this month. Against the Orioles and Cubs, DeSclafani allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and seven walks. He’s only walked 16 this season, but seven have come in his past nine innings. Right-handed batters hit .201 against him, and that is the third-lowest of any starter in the National League. The right-hander has allowed only two hits on his knuckle curve this season, and he has seven strikeouts.

Number to know

15 – Cardinals have not been 15 games below .500 this season.

Injury report

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Lefty sought a second opinion on the root cause of strain that seized on his left arm a few pitches into his rehab start. After meeting with a specialist in Texas, Naughton and the team are now exploring treatment options based on the extent of damage. The left felt a “tug” in his forearm and out of his left elbow during his work with Class AAA Memphis this past week. (Updated June 14)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer felt a discomfort in his right forearm Sunday while playing catch, and the concern prompted the Cardinals to put him on the injured list and prescribe several days without throwing. The move to the 15-day IL is backdated to Saturday, though the team does not expect him to pick up a baseball for several days. The severity of the injury will be evaluated after that rest. (Updated June 12)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Outfielder traveled to Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday to join the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate there so that he could begin baseball activities. Busch Stadium is not available to him as it prepares for a concert. Nootbaar will go through workouts and pre-game batting practice with the Redbirds, and the Cardinals hope that he’ll be in games this weekend with Memphis and officially on a rehab assignment. Based on how he feels during those games, he could rejoin the team Washington as soon as Monday. (Updated June 14)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): "First time I've been pain free (in months)," O'Neill said upon his return to the Cardinals from treatment. "I can see a light at the end of the tunnel." O'Neill sought a second opinion on persisting back pain and traveled this month to Los Angeles to receive two injections meant to reduce the inflammation in his lower back. Repeated scans of the area did not reveal any structural issues in the lower back other than the buildup of irritation. The outfielder said he had difficulty sleeping due to the back pain. He is in the middle of a two-week core program, and on Thursday he will meet with the doctor who delivered the injections to determine if he can begin baseball activities as soon as Friday. (Updated June 11)

What's next

The Cardinals have an off day Thursday and will travel that afternoon to New York for the start of a three-game series in Queens against the Mets on Friday. The road eight-game road trip begins in New York, stops in Washington, and then ends with two games in London.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.