Catcher Matt Wieters got the Cardinals even with the Diamondbacks with a solo homer in the fifth inning to even the game at 1-1 through five.
On a 3-2 pitch, Wieters homered to right to continue his sudden mastery against left-handed pitchers. After going 0-19 against lefties to start the season, Wieters is 4 for his last nine and three of those four hits are home runs. He has six homers on the season.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, unexpectedly thrust onto the mound after scheduled starter Adam Wainwright experienced back spasms, struck out five batters in the first four innings before giving up a home run to Christian Walker.
Before Wieters' homer, the Cardinals had just one hit through four innings, a single by Matt Carpenter in the second from his new spot in the lineup, No. 5. Arizona starter Robbie Ray struck out four through four innings and Carpenter's hit was the only ball hit out of the infield for the Cardinals before Wieters went deep.
Walker, who has taken over for Paul Goldschmidt at first base for the Diamondbacks, hit his 18th home run of the season into the Arizona bullpen in left. Prior to that, Ponce de Leon had allowed just one hit, a single to center by Eduardo Escobar in the first.