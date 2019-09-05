Catcher Matt Wieters said he could be ready to play on the Cardinals’ upcoming road trip, which takes the team to Pittsburgh and Colorado,
He strained his left calf on Saturday and said before Thursday’s game that he doesn’t think he’s far from being game ready.
“If everything keeps going like it’s going, I hope at some point on this road trip I can get back in there and be ready to play,” he said. “I just started hitting in the cage and throwing, so we’ll try to ramp it up a little when we get into Pittsburgh.”
The Cardinals have Andrew Knizner and Joe Hudson available but manager Mike Shildt went with Yadier Molina behind the plate for today’s 12:15 p.m. start after a long game Wednesday night.
Giovanny's hiccup
Giovanny Gallegos has allowed a home run in each of his last two appearances and he took the loss in Wednesday night’s game. After whittling his ERA as low as 1.93, it has since jumped to 2.27.
It’s not exactly a development to shake confidence in the consistent reliever, but more like an expected blip in an otherwise stellar season, Shildt said.
“I’m still very optimistic about Gio, the way he competes,” Shildt said. “It’s one of those things where I don’t know if it was completely reasonable for him to have a microscopic ERA in high-leverage situations. It’s nice to think he will, but there’s got to be a hiccup every now and again.”
Arozarena gets start
Randy Arozarena will make his third start for the Cardinals, playing in center field and batting eighth, in the final game of a series against the Giants at Busch Stadium this afternoon.
Tommy Edman will play right field and hit first and Matt Carpenter will get the start at third base.
Dakota Hudson will get the start after winning his last four outings to improve to 14-6. He gave up four runs on four hits in his last start after three successive starts without allowing a run.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Tommy Edman, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Randy Arozarena, CF
9. Dakota Hudson, P
Giants' lineup
1. Mike Yastrzemski, LF
2. Corban Joseph, 2B
3. Brandon Belt, 1B
4. Stephen Vogt, C
5. Kevin Pillar, CF
6. Brandon Crawford, SS
7. Jaylin Davis, RF
8. Mauricio Dubon, 2B
9. Logan Webb, P