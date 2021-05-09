Williams gets start in left as Cardinals look to close out another solid homestand

The Cardinals close out a run of 17 games in 17 days on Sunday afternoon against the Rockies, hoping to end it the way they began it, by going 5-2 on a seven-game homestand.

The Cardinals take a 4-2 mark on this homestand into this afternoon's game. The rain has stopped and the forecast is promising for the game. The Cardinals will be off on Monday before starting a trip that will take them to Milwaukee and San Diego. With a win, the Cardinals would go 13-4 in this 17-game run.

Only one change in the Cardinals lineup today: Justin Williams starts in left field instead of Tyler O'Neill. Manager Mike Shildt said nothing was wrong with O'Neill, and they were just looking to give him a day off and get Williams in the lineup.

Hicks update

Reliever Jordan Hicks has gotten his second opinion on the right arm tightness that is expected to keep him out for four weeks, but the Cardinals aren't saying yet just what they found.