JUPITER, Fla. — Much to his chagrin, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol fielded questions about his lineup on the eve of the team's Grapefruit League opener but did, through barbs of criticism, offer some peeks into his plans.

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras will not be appearing at leadoff this season, Marmol said.

Pushing the topic, he was asked if Tyler O'Neill might.

Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras "will not lead off," Marmol repeated.

The hint had been launched.

As advertised, the Cardinals' cornerstone corner infielders, Arenado and Goldschmidt, are in the lineup along with new catcher Contreras. An All-Star signed as a free agent this past winter, Contreras will make his Cardinals debut and catch Adam Wainwright for the first time in a game in their careers. Marmol was not kidding. Goldschmidt, Arenado, and Contreras are not batting leadoff.

Neither is O'Neill.

But he is playing center field.

Against Washington Nationals lefty MacKenzie Gore, the Cardinals are going with a lineup they might take into the regular season against a left-handed starter. That begins with switch-hitter Tommy Edman atop the lineup, O'Neill offering speed and power potential at No. 2, and left-handed hitters Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan down ballot.

The leadoff spot is likely to be driven by matchups throughout the season, Marmol said. It will shift based on the style of opposing pitcher, the handedness of the pitcher, and of course, perhaps most importantly, the performance of the candidates.

A year ago, Marmol toyed with Dylan Carlson as the leadoff hitter because he thought there was a chance that the game could be 1-0 before anyone else came to the plate. He spoke about his wish to get damage as well as on-base percentage from that spot in the order and thought there was the chance at a hitter took advantage of a strike from the leadoff spot by putting it over the wall. On the topic of leadoff earlier this week, Marmol shifted a bit and talked about the makeup of the roster suggests an emphasis on on-base percentage from that spot and the preference for someone with speed.

The Cardinals will be playing under the new Major League Baseball rules for the first time Saturday. They are meant to quicken the pace of games but also inspire more base-stealing and base-running.

How that develops and how teams adjust to the new rules will be a major part of spring training games.

Expect glitches. Expect experiments.

But don't expect Goldschmidt, Arenado, or Contreras to hit leadoff. The benefit, Marmol said, of having a high OBP ahead of that group is it sets the stage for their swings to generate runs. Arenado has joked he might have had a better chance at the MVP if the National League MVP Goldschmidt didn't take all of his RBIs. Marmol wants to prime the lineup for there to be more for both of them.

So he'll go with Goldschmidt, Arenado, and Contreras in the middle of the order.

Which is where they are for Game 1:

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Tyler O'Neill, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Lars Nootbaar, LF

8. Paul DeJong, DH

9. Brendan Donovan, 2B

Pitcher: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Pitchers listed as possible relievers: Jake Woodford, RHP; Genesis Cabrera, LHP; Packy Naughton, LHP; Zack Thompson, LHP; James Naile, RHP; and Kori Whitley, RHP.

Check back here at StlToday.com throughout the day for coverage of the Cardinals game and any news, notes, and anecdotes that surface from the Grapefruit League opener. There will also be complete coverage in Sunday's Post-Dispatch.