Wind beneath their win: Goldschmidt's blast topples Cubs, sends Cardinals to 7-3 victory

CHICAGO — Paul Golschmidt got a ball into the wind that took the air out of the Cubs.

Trailing by two runs in the top of the third inning, Goldschmidt blasted a pitch that left Wrigley Field and righted the Cardinals on their way to a 7-3 victory Sunday night against the rival Cubs. Goldschmidt's three-run homer erased the Cubs' biggest lead of the game and gave starter Dakota Hudson the lead he and the bullpen would hold.

The Cardinals won their third consecutive game, sliced the Cubs' lead down to 1 1/2 games in the division, and assured a series win with one more game to play, on Labor Day afternoon.

The Cardinals constructed their early 5-1 lead out of home runs as Tommy Edman lashed one in the first inning and Goldschmidt's followed two innings later.

Both home runs came off of Cubs starter Jon Lester.

Of his 26 runs allowed this season, 18 have come on home runs. He's allowed nine of them.

All of them to righthanded hitters.

Harrison Bader reached base four times, scored once, and had three hits for the Cardinals from the No. 9 spot in the order.