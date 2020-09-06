Wind beneath their win: Goldschmidt's blast topples Cubs, sends Cardinals to 7-3 victory

CHICAGO — Paul Golschmidt got a ball into the wind that took the air out of the Cubs.
Trailing by two runs in the top of the third inning, Goldschmidt blasted a pitch that left Wrigley Field and righted the Cardinals on their way to a 7-3 victory Sunday night against the rival Cubs. Goldschmidt's three-run homer erased the Cubs' biggest lead of the game and gave starter Dakota Hudson the lead he and the bullpen would hold.
The Cardinals won their third consecutive game, sliced the Cubs' lead down to 1 1/2 games in the division, and assured a series win with one more game to play, on Labor Day afternoon.
The Cardinals constructed their early 5-1 lead out of home runs as Tommy Edman lashed one in the first inning and Goldschmidt's followed two innings later.
Both home runs came off of Cubs starter Jon Lester.
Of his 26 runs allowed this season, 18 have come on home runs. He's allowed nine of them.
All of them to righthanded hitters.
Harrison Bader reached base four times, scored once, and had three hits for the Cardinals from the No. 9 spot in the order.
Hudson allowed three runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out four. He got seven groundouts, meaning of the 15 outs he got in the game, 11 came without the ball leaving the boundaries of the infield. When he turned the game over to the bullpen, the relievers made the Cubs generate the wind.
Alex Reyes struck out the first two batters he faced.
Genesis Cabrera struck out four of the five batters he faced.
The Cardinals' two-city, eight-game road trip concludes Monday afternoon with their final game at Wrigley of the regular season, and their final game against the Cubs. The two rivals will have played a total of 10 games this season -- before the Cardinals and Brewers play one, too -- and the Cardinals currently lead the season series, 5-4.
***
Gusting wind, Goldschmidt's power lift Cardinals toward 7-3 lead, shove Cubs lefty Lester from start
The wind at Wrigley Field is ironing the U.S. flag straight toward the lake, gusting strongly and firm out toward center field, except when it's gusting even hard toward left field.
Into that jet stream, Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt lifted a ball that cleared the bleachers and Wrigley Field and landed on the opposite side of Waveland, the street that runs along the left-field wall. The ball came down near the intersection of Waveland and Kenmore, where Wrigley meets the 'ville in Wrigleyville.
Goldschmidt's mammoth three-run blast moved the Cardinals toward a 5-3 lead and was part of their gush against Cubs starter Jon Lester. They've added a run in the top of the sixth to lead 7-3.
Harrison Bader hit his second double of the game in the sixth inning to key a two-run rally. Bader has reached base three times in the game.
For the fourth time in five starts, Lester allowed at least five runs.
The Cardinals tagged him with two homers and the five runs before the lefty bowed out of the game before the end of the fourth inning.
Tommy Edman hit a home run to the center-field bleachers in the first inning to put the Cardinals ahead 1-0. Anthony Rizzo answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning for a tie game. Jason Kipnis' two-run shot of Dakota Hudson in the second gave the Cubs a 3-1 lead.
It's going to be that kind of ballgame at the Confines.
Ready those Windy City puns.
Hudson has done his best to keep the Cubs grounded and had outlasted two Cubs pitchers so far. Before the Cardinals extended their lead in the top of the sixth inning, Hudson pitched the final inning of his evening. He held the Cubs to three runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out four. As importantly, he got seven groundouts.
Balls in the air often went beyond the ballpark's reach.
***
Cardinals lean hard right to face lefty Lester, start Ravelo at designated hitter
Between the Cardinals and a chance to claim a series victory Sunday night at Wrigley Field is a familiar who has been happy to derail the Cardinals regardless of the uniform he's wearing.
Cubs lefty Jon Lester has stopped and stepped over the Cardinals on his way to championships with both Boston and Chicago, and for a national broadcast audience Sunday he'll make his 21st start against them.
The Cardinals will be all right.
After leadoff hitter Kolten Wong, the Cardinals have eight consecutive righthanded batters waiting for the lefty. That includes switch-hitter Tommy Edman manning third base and Rangel Ravelo making his first appearance since returning to the active roster. He's starting at designated hitter.
The reason for the hard right turn is Lester's splits, particularly this season. Righthanded batters have hit .267/.313/.481 against the lefty, and there's a gap between OPS when it comes to lefties (.705) and righthanded hitters (.794). Lefthanded batters have slugged .389 against him.
His recent games have been unkind, left or right. Lester has allowed at least five runs in three of his previous four starts, swelling his ERA from 2.74 to 5.11. He's two starts removed from the sluggers from the South Side socking four home runs against him in a game the Cubs lost to White Sox, 10-1.
All seven of the homers Lester has allowed this season have been hit by righthanded batters.
The Cardinals inched back Dakota Hudson's planned start from Saturday to Sunday so that he could cover for lefty Kwang Hyun Kim. Hudson is coming off one of his finer starts in his career, splitting the plate with his sinker and slider for seven strikeouts and seven innings without a walk in a win at Cincinnati earlier on this road trip.
The Cubs have laced their lineup with righthanded batters as a counter to Hudson. In his career, the righthander has allowed lefties a .761 OPS vs. the .645 OPS that righthanded batters have against him.
Here are the left-right lineups the rivals are throwing Sunday:
CARDINALS
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. DeJong, SS
5. O'Neill, LF
6. Ravelo, DH
7. Molina, C
8. Thomas, RF
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Hudson (1-2, 2.77 ERA), RHP
CUBS
1. Happ, CF
2. Bryant, DH
3. Rizzo, 1B
4. Baez, SS
5. Schwarber, LF
6. Contreras, C
7. Heyward, RF
8. Bote, 3B
9. Kipnis, 2B
Starting pitcher: Lester (2-1, 5.11 ERA), LHP
