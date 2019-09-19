CHICAGO — The final result came an hour, maybe more, after the Cardinals had already arrived at their hotel in Chicago, on the eve of what arguably is the most important series ever this late in the regular season between these two storied rivals.
The Cubs had lost, in extra innings, to the Cincinnati Reds.
That outcome dropped the Cardinals' archrivals to three games back in the division and shaved the Cardinals' magic number to clinch the division down to eight. That outcome meant that it would take a sweep for the Cubs to vault over the Cardinals and into first place in the National League Central.
Of course, sweep is what they've done here at Wrigley Field all season.
The Cardinals arrive for the four-game series on the North Side winless in six previous games here. They have been Maddux'ed by Thursday starter Kyle Hendricks, they have been undone by a longtime farmhand, they have had Kris Bryant hit a grand slam, and they have seen Kyle Schwarber cause them more headaches than any other team.
They are 0-6, outscored in those six games by more than 20 runs, and they have lost by three or fewer runs in that stretch only twice.
Some of the games haven't been close.
Once they scored four runs on Jon Lester for a 4-0 lead and still lost 9-4. They've found all sorts of ways to lose.
To claim the division, they must find one way to win.
The Cubs arrive limited by injury as first baseman Anthony Rizzo (ankle) is in a boot and out of the series. Javy Baez (thumb fracture) remains out indefinitely. Closer Craig Kimbrel has also been dealing with an injury. The Cubs are not the roster they imagined, and the Cardinals are not the offense they imagined.
The first game of the weekend series is an encore of the first game of the year at Wrigley between these two teams. Jack Flaherty draws the start against Kyle Hendricks, who threw an 81-pitch shutout against the Cardinals in early May. Those were the fewest pitches needed for a shutout by a Cub pitcher since Jon Lieber in 2001. Hendricks' gift is his changeup and how he can get teams reaching from the zone to make weak contact on it. He's the kind of pitcher the Cardinals have had trouble with in the past weeks -- one eager to throw off-speed and capable of expanding the zone.
Here's the lineup that will face Hendricks — and back Flaherty:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
In his career, Flaherty has made four starts at Wrigley and he's 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA. He's 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA in eight games (seven starts) against the Cubs, and one of the early dazzling starts of his second-half dominance came at Busch Stadium against the Cubs over the trade deadline week. He struck out nine and held the Cubs scoreless through seven innings.
Check back throughout the afternoon and evening here at Cardinal Beat and STLtoday.com for coverage from the Confines, which haven't been so Friendly this season for the Cardinals. You could see that line coming.
Wild-card-contending Washington did its part to bottleneck the National League Central race by prolonging the Cardinals’ hitting hiccups in a 6-2 victory. The Cards have reached the sprint to the season's finish unsure of how to create a run. Oh, and Max Scherzer starts against them today.
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals
NO headline in galleries
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Cardinals Update e-newsletter
Get the most comprehensive St. Louis Cardinals coverage in the area pitched straight to your inbox.