JUPITER, Fla. — A day after Jake Woodford took a significant stride toward defining the role he could have for the Cardinals coming out of the big-league bullpen, another right-hander looking for that same foothold on the depth chart gets his start.

Dakota Hudson, a member of the rotation for much of last season, will start against Team Nicaragua in an exhibition game at Roger Dean Stadium.

Major League Baseball's new rules, including the pitch clock, will be suspended for Thursday's game against an international team.

With a handful of his teammates off competing in the WBC, Hudson will have at least two turns in the rotation and the expanded innings to show the improvements he's made on his pitches and pitch use after an inconsistent year. His first full season back from elbow surgery also featured neck soreness late in the year and a demotion to Class AAA Memphis at one point because of his inefficiency and spike in walk rate.

The reviews of his performance in spring have shown signs of improvement, from the behavior of his pitches to the command of them.

Hudson will have Cardinals' starting catcher Willson Contreras behind the plate and shortstop Paul DeJong to his right.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Winn has been working at second base during drills, and that in the coming week Winn and DeJong could swap sides of the base.

Also of note: Albert Pujols has made an appearance in Cardinals camp, though he's here as a spectator, not participating in the camp. Pujols has a personal services contract with the Los Angeles Angels, worked in their camp earlier this spring, and is visiting Marmol after texting him that he was in the area.

The lineup taking the field for the game is spiced with youth.

DeJong's second start of spring at shortstop bumps prospect Masyn Winn to second base for the first time this spring. That is probably a heads up for first base Taylor Motter as Winn already has a thrown this season from shortstop at 99.9 mph.

The entire outfield is imported from minor-league camp.

The Cardinals have what is effectively a breather in their schedule with the exhibition game against an international team Thursday, a late start to the workouts that same day, a night game Friday, and then, on the horizon, and off day Monday. All of that will allow the rotation to settle in ahead of the returns by Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas.

Hudson is currently positioned as the team's No. 6 starter, though like Woodford the bandwidth of outcomes for the right-hander will depend on his spring performance and the Cardinals need.

A middle reliever to get a groundball? Sure.

A long reliever to shoulder innings and save the bullpen? Sure.

With the schedule the Cardinals have, one of the thoughts kicking around internally is the need to have a six-day rotation. That would mean tagging in a sixth starter every time there are six consecutive games. That would build in early rest for the members of the rotation, assure them a regular regimen to open the year, and also keep a pitcher stretched out for the real grind awaiting the Cardinals in June with a trip to London and then a long home stand against Houston and the Yankees.

The Cardinals want to preserve the off day for the starters if possible, and Hudson would have a key role in that given his experience as a starter, his familiarity coming out of the bullpen, and — what he's working on this spring would fit that role for the Cardinals.

So, here's the lineup:

1. Masyn Winn, 2B

2. Paul DeJong, SS

3. Taylor Motter, 1B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Andrew Knizner, DH

6. Juniel Querecuto, 3B

7. Scott Hurst, LF

8. Chase Pinder, RF

9. Mike Antico, CF

Starting pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP.

Also on the schedule to appear: Ryan Helsley, RHP; Jordan Hick, RHP; Tink Hence, RHP; Chris Stratton, RHP; and Drew VerHagen, RHP.

Check back throughout the day here at StlToday.com for coverage of the Cardinals' exhibition game. There will, as always, be extensive coverage online and in the pages of the Post-Dispatch.