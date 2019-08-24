Pitch count, like Father Time, remains undefeated, leaving Dakota Hudson with the historical equivalent of a no decision.
Before Hudson could become only the second person in four generations to throw a no-hitter in St. Louis, the number of pitches he threw just to get into the seventh inning got the better of him and made the decision for the Cardinals. Hudson needed 111 pitches to get through 6 2/3 innings, and even though he had yet to allow a hit to the Milwaukee Brewers, that brought an end to his evening.
The no-hitter was lost soon after once it got into the bullpen.
Hudson, the Cardinals' rookie starter, makes his first start since that near no-no and brings a 12 2/3-inning scoring streak into Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. As young pitcher, he's entering the workload zone that has seen others get added days of rest and the team be more conservative with how deep into games the pitcher goes. As a sinkerballer, he has the pitch that invites contact and could keep him efficient enough to turn 111 pitches, like he threw to the Brewers, into 24 outs, if not 27 outs.
Hudson has nearly lopped a 1/2 run off his ERA this month, following Jack Flaherty into the August heat as one of the Cardinals more reliable starters.
But he's not had the consistent, sharp sizzle to the sinker that would make his starts more consistent. He's pitched through six innings in each of his previous to starts. He didn't make it beyond the fourth in the three starts before then.
The Cardinals lineup that raced to an early, 8-0 lead against the Rockies on Friday gets an encore Saturday, as the Cardinals celebrate the new class of members to the team's Hall of Fame. That puts Dexter Fowler atop the lineup. Tommy Edman at third base, and Matt Carpenter off the bench.
Manager Mike Shildt said he has a day in mind for Carpenter's return to the starting lineup, but it's not in stone and the lineup remains "fluid."
The Cardinals have won 10 of their past 13 games to move into first place in the National League Central. A win on Saturday will give them a series win against the Rockies in this four-game set, and would give the Cardinals a 5-1 start to the seven-game home stand that concludes Sunday.
Here's the lineup that will back Dakota:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Dakota Hudson, RHP
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for more coverage from the ballpark and the Hall inductions.