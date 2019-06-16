NEW YORK — Ten days, nine games, and two cities ago the Cardinals began their season-long road trip with a visit to Wrigley Field and a chance to build off a successful home series against the Cubs and assert themselves as a team gaining distance from .500.
They did not.
Swept the Cubs, the Cardinals had to salvage the road trip and potholes here and in Miami have assured that it won't be a winning trip. It can, however, be something other than a wasted trip.
To finish the road trip at 5-5 and win a second consecutive road series, the Cardinals turn to Dakota Hudson, the first-year starter who has been their best starter since May Day. Hudson pitched a career-best seven innings in a win this past week at Miami, and he'll draw the final start of the regular season against the Mets for the Cardinals. A win and the Cardinals take three of four from the Mets -- and come a few feet shy of sweeping the series. A win puts them two games better than .500 with the Marlins coming to town. A win could gain a game on division rivals.
A loss gives them a losing road trip and an appointment with .500, their default setting so far this season.
The Cardinals have some roster moves ahead:
• Infielder Yairo Munoz will leave the team Sunday night and travel to the Dominican Republic to begin paternity leave. The Cardinals will likely add a player for Monday's game against the Marlins and then, on Tuesday, Jedd Gyorko is expected to come off the injured list.
• The Cardinals have not announced a starter for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, though they are preparing Daniel Ponce de Leon for the game and leaning toward him getting that assignment. That is why he's been kept on the active roster.
The lineup for the Father's Day game at Citi Field:
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Jose Martinez, LF
5. Dexter Fowler, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Dakota Hudson, P
