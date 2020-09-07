With another spike in speed and production, Bader lengthens his looks from center

This will be Hendrick's 20 start against the Cardinals, and he has a 3.00 ERA in 120 innings.

He's 8-3.

The Cubs have relied heavily on Darvish and Hendricks to power their rise to first-place in the NL Central. The lineup remains meek at Wrigley, where the wind blowing out didn't help them after the second inning Sunday. They failed to get a runner to third base against the Cardinals' bullpen in the loss.

This will be the final game of the 10 played between the Cardinals and Cubs this season. All 10 have been played at Wrigley due to the outbreak that interrupted the Cardinals' August schedule.

All 10 will be played before the Cardinals play Milwaukee once.

The Cardinals have a 5-4 edge in the first nine.

The NL standings entering Sunday's game had the Cardinals and Cubs playing each other in the first round of the 16-team playoffs, and that three-game playoff series, as of right now, would also be at Wrigley. So the Cardinals could be back -- for a third time in 2020.

Some notes:

• Carlos Martinez will start Game 1 on Tuesday, as advertised.